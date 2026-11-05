MDA Space Q3 profit rises to $30.9M, raises 2026 revenue guidance to $1.90B-$1.95B

MDA Space reported $30.9 million in third-quarter net income and raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $1.90 billion and $1.95 billion, up from an earlier range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

MDA Space Ltd. reported $30.9 million in net income for its third quarter and raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, the company said Thursday. The profit amounted to 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026.

That compares with net income of $27.0 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier when the company had fewer shares outstanding. On an adjusted basis, MDA says it earned 37 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, unchanged from the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totalled $498.1 million, up from $409.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

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MDA Space Revenue Rises Across Segments

The increase came as satellite systems revenue rose to $358.3 million, up from $283.5 million a year ago. Robotics and space operations revenue totalled $79.9 million, up from $78.3 million. Geointelligence revenue was $59.9 million, up from $48.0 million. MDA Space is based in Canada and works in satellite systems, robotics, space operations and geointelligence.

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In its outlook, MDA says it now expects revenue for 2026 to total between $1.90 billion and $1.95 billion. That is up from earlier expectations for $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. The raised guidance puts the company's full-year forecast above its previous range. The company did not provide additional detail in the report on the factors behind the guidance change beyond the quarterly results.

The profit grew even though earnings per diluted share dipped, because the company had more shares outstanding in the latest quarter than it did a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share were unchanged from the prior year. Its satellite systems segment provided the largest revenue increase in the quarter. The robotics and space operations and geointelligence segments also posted higher revenue than a year earlier.

MDA Space Full Year Guidance Raised

The quarterly results cover the period ended Sept. 30, 2026. A photo taken on June 21, 2018, shows technicians putting the final touches on the second of three Radarsat Constellation Mission satellites at the MDA facility in Montreal. The Canadian Press published the image with its report on the company's results. The report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.