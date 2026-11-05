MDA Space Posts $30.9M Q3 Profit, Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance to $1.9B-$1.95B

MDA Space reported third-quarter net income of $30.9 million and increased its full-year revenue outlook for 2026. The company cited strong growth in satellite systems and geointelligence revenues to drive the improved financial results.

MDA Space Ltd., trading under the ticker symbol MDA-T, reported a net income of $30.9 million for its third quarter. This figure represents an increase from the $27.0 million in net income recorded in the same quarter last year.

Along with this improved profitability, the company also raised its financial guidance for the current fiscal year. The company disclosed that the reported profit amounted to 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. This compares to a profit of 21 cents per diluted share a year ago. The lower per-share figure last year is attributed to having fewer shares outstanding during that period.

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MDA adjusted earnings match prior year levels

On an adjusted basis, MDA stated it earned 37 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter. This matches the adjusted earnings per share recorded in the same quarter last year, indicating stable operational performance despite share count changes. Total revenue for the quarter amounted to $498.1 million, a significant rise from the $409.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. This growth was driven by specific sector performance within the company's diverse portfolio.

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The primary driver of the revenue increase was satellite systems revenue, which rose to $358.3 million. This is a notable increase from the $283.5 million recorded a year ago in the same quarter. This segment remains the core revenue generator for the aerospace firm. Robotics and space operations revenue totalled $79.9 million for the quarter.

This marks a slight increase from the $78.3 million reported in the prior year period, showing steady growth in this division. Geointelligence revenue also saw growth, reaching $59.9 million. This is up from the $48.0 million reported in the same quarter last year. The increase in this sector contributes to the overall positive financial trajectory of the company.

MDA raises 2026 revenue guidance forecast

In its updated outlook, MDA announced that it now expects revenue for 2026 to total between $1.90 billion and $1.95 billion. This new range is higher than earlier expectations, which had projected revenue between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion for the same year. MDA's order backlog stood at $3.95 billion as of Sept. 30. This represents a decrease from the $4.39 billion backlog recorded a year earlier.

Despite the lower backlog, the raised guidance suggests strong expectations for future contract completions and new orders. This report covers the financial performance and forward-looking statements released by MDA Space Ltd. The data reflects the company's operational status as of the end of the third quarter and its strategic outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. The financial results highlight the company's ability to generate higher revenues in key sectors.

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The increase in satellite systems and geointelligence revenues played a crucial role in boosting the overall top line. Investors and analysts will be watching to see if the raised guidance is met in the coming quarters. The company's performance in robotics and space operations remained consistent with prior year levels. This stability provides a reliable foundation alongside the growth seen in satellite-related activities.

The combined effect of these segments supported the overall net income growth. The adjustment in the order backlog may reflect the timing of contract deliveries. A lower backlog does not necessarily indicate a loss of business but may result from the completion of large projects. The raised revenue guidance for 2026 suggests management expects continued momentum.

This earnings report provides a comprehensive view of MDA Space's financial health. The details offer insight into the specific areas driving growth and profitability. The company's strategic positioning in the space and defense sectors remains strong.