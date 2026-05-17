McMahon Stadium Becomes 'McWomahon Stadium' for Women's Health Research Awareness Campaign

The Calgary Wild FC, who recently rebranded their stadium as 'McWomahon Stadium,' partnered with the Alberta Women's Health Foundation to raise awareness for women's health research.

McMahon Stadium is becoming 'McWomahon Stadium' for the next six weeks through a campaign by the Alberta Women's Health Foundation and Calgary Wild FC to raise awareness for women's health research.

For the next six weeks, the stadium, home of Calgary's professional women's soccer club as well as the Calgary Stampeders CFL team, is being rebranded as 'McWomahon Stadium' to draw attention to the significant underfunding and underrepresentation of women's health research compared to general health initiatives. Calgarians can expect to see 'McWomahon' graphics on their social media feeds and on display throughout the city over the next six weeks.

The Alberta Women's Health Foundation is also launching a season-long 50/50 program to raise funds for women's health research and care across the province, including pregnancy and postpartum health, chronic conditions impacting women, Indigenous women's health equity, and gender bias in sport science and medicine





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Alberta Women's Health Foundation Calgary Wild FC Mcmahon Stadium Women's Health Research Awareness Campaign Women's Sports Calgary Stampeders CFL Team Northern Super League Soccer Action Mcwomahon Stadium Graphics On Social Media Fee Season-Long 50/50 Program To Fund Women's Heal

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