Lando Norris Wins Sao Paulo GP as Mercedes Clinches F1 Constructors' Title

McLaren's Lando Norris won the Brazilian Grand Prix from pole position, while Mercedes secured its ninth constructors' championship. Kimi Antonelli finished fifth, helping Mercedes defeat Ferrari for the title.

Sao Paulo - McLaren driver Lando Norris celebrated his victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with a dramatic mishap after winning Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Norris, the 2025 Formula 1 champion, started from pole position and led for 47 of the 71 laps. He secured his second consecutive win in Brazil with a race performance that he described as one of his best in terms of execution. Mercedes also had a weekend to remember after securing its ninth F1 constructors' title. The team finished with 652 points against Ferrari's 510, a margin so large that they could not be caught.

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Mercedes Clinches Constructors Title

This marks Mercedes' first constructors' title since 2021. The Italian team lost two points after the race because Charles Leclerc received a five-second punishment for a clash with Liam Lawson. Norris briefly lost the lead to new F1 champion Kimi Antonelli.

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However, he regained the lead after the Italian driver spun. Antonelli, who clinched the drivers' title last weekend, finished fifth. He was one position behind his teammate George Russell, who finished fourth. These results were sufficient for Mercedes to clinch the constructors' title.

Norris Trophy Celebration Goes Wrong

The podium celebration did not go smoothly for Norris. After the national anthems, he received his trophy and attempted his trademark Champagne celebration. He slammed the bottle down, only for it to shatter in his hands. Norris momentarily made contact with a podium-mounted firework display but was smiling soon after.

He did not drink any Champagne from his own bottle, holding the neck of the shattered container as he left. The red mist was lifted by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. He praised the team's strong beginning to the season. Wolff admitted he never thought securing the title was ever possible.

The team remained relaxed despite the intense pressure of the final races. Max Verstappen completed the podium in second place. He took his Red Bull from 21st place after receiving penalties for changes in his power unit. Norris stayed ahead of a hungry Verstappen throughout the final stages.

Hamilton Reaches 400 Career Starts

The Dutch driver expressed determination to get by as quickly as possible from such a low starting position. Lewis Hamilton marked a significant milestone in his career. He became the second F1 driver with 400 starts after Fernando Alonso. Hamilton also started from the back due to changes in his car.

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He finished ninth in the race. He insisted that he and Leclerc had overcome their race incident in Mexico. The home drivers had a disappointing race in front of Brazilian fans. Gabriel Bortoleto of Audi finished 16th.

Haas rookie Rafael Câmara finished 20th as the replacement for Esteban Ocon. Changing weather conditions forced drivers to rethink strategies. Some parts of the track risked cars aquaplaning. Bortoleto noted that starting from the back was difficult.

Next Race Scheduled For Las Vegas

He highlighted the challenges of overtaking in the wet conditions with power limitations. The team now has a week to recharge before moving on to the next race. The next Grand Prix will take place in Las Vegas on November 21. There is uncertainty over the two final races of the season.

Tensions in the Middle East may affect events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Neymar waved the checkered flag to conclude the event. The Associated Press contributed to this report.