Maple Leafs lose fourth of five as McKenna benched then scores in 4-2 defeat to Canadiens

Gavin McKenna was benched after a costly turnover but scored in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs fell 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens, their fourth loss in five games. Toronto sits at 8-8-2, matching last season's disastrous start.

TORONTO - Gavin McKenna was benched for most of the second period after a costly turnover, then scored in the third, but it was not enough as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

The loss was Toronto's fourth in its last five games in regulation, dropping the club to 8-8-2 on the season. That matches the Maple Leafs' record at the same stage of last season's disastrous 78-point campaign that ended with the franchise's first playoff-less finish in a decade. McKenna, the No. 1 overall pick in June's NHL draft, had the puck in the offensive zone with Toronto already trailing.

Also read Newhook scores twice, Fowler makes 26 saves as Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-2

McKenna Turnover Leads Montreal Breakaway

The 18-year-old rookie spotted defenceman Jake McCabe in open ice on the opposite side of the rink. Canadiens forward Chris Kreider read the play, intercepted the pass and raced the other way before burying a breakaway chance for a 3-0 Montreal lead. McKenna found himself stapled to the bench for the rest of the second period. He returned in the third and scored to make it 3-2, part of Toronto's failed comeback attempt in the 4-2 defeat.

His uneven performance mirrored the Maple Leafs' first 18 games - some good, some bad, and not enough overall. Toronto head coach Jim Hiller, who also benched McKenna for the second half of a game last month, kept the details of their second-intermission conversation private.

"You just can't do it - you can't continue to do it - you know what I mean? " Hiller said of turning the puck over. "But he's a great young player. Bounced back, good attitude, all that kind of stuff.

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(He's) trying, learning, come a long way, so it's all good. It's just tough sometimes.

" McKenna said his teammates and coach spoke to him during the intermission. "I knew I was gonna probably sit for that one," he said. "My teammates, in the second intermission, came in and talked to me, and (head coach Jim Hiller) pulled me aside and talked to me. He said he was gonna get me out there again, which felt good.

I appreciated that from him, and honestly, it fired me up. Just an unfortunate bounce.

" Maple Leafs winger William Nylander scored Toronto's first goal in the third period on a power play before McKenna made it 3-2 just 55 seconds later. Nylander praised the rookie's response.

Nylander Praises McKenna After Comeback Goal

"Obviously doesn't want to make that turnover," Nylander said. "He realizes it when he makes the play … it's great for him to come back and get a huge goal. Sometimes that happens. You just gotta forget about it and move on.

He answered the bell.

" The Maple Leafs sit second-last in the high-flying Atlantic Division. Toronto opened a season-high six-game homestand with Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth and is in the middle of a difficult gauntlet that includes a Sunday date with the red-hot New Jersey Devils, followed by matchups against the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers. Veteran defenceman Chris Tanev said the team's consistency remains the core issue.

"There were some good things," Tanev said. "We need to do it for 60 (minutes), and we've been saying that for a long time now. If there's no urgency, then you're in the wrong league. It's just playing smarter hockey, supporting each other and understanding situations.

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" Forward John Tavares returned Saturday after a nine-game absence with a lower-body injury. He echoed the urgency message.

"Urgency always has to be high," Tavares said. "We can look at all that and who we're playing against and the calibre and expectations of certain teams. But in this league, every game's important - they all matter. Important for us to regroup and get back at it.

Maple Leafs Struggle with Inconsistent Performances

" Nylander said the team's uneven performances have been difficult to explain. "Sometimes we start the game well, and then we dip off," he said. "It's been hard. Sometimes first period's good, second period's good, third period's good.

I couldn't tell you why.

" The answers need to come soon for a Toronto club searching for traction. In an early departure, Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly did not return after Saturday's first period with a lower-body injury. Hiller did not have an update post-game.

Rielly Injury Compounds Toronto Defensive Woes

"He's played really well," Hiller said. "He's had a really good, probably three weeks, as good as I've seen him in a long time. Really been helping us. His confidence is back.

It's a big blow, so hopefully it's not too long.

" This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2026. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press