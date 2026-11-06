Rory McIlroy Shoots 63 to Lead Abu Dhabi Championship After First-Round Penalty Controversy

Rory McIlroy rebounded from a first-round penalty with an 11-under 63 to take the lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship. He dismissed earlier controversy, stating he had a clear conscience and played freely.

Rory McIlroy fired a stunning 11-under-par 63 in the second round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Friday, rebounding from a controversial first-round penalty to take the sole lead at Yas Links.

The Masters champion made 11 birdies during his round, moving to 11-under overall. He is now three shots clear of the field, including fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, after the two-week European Tour postseason playoffs began. On Thursday, McIlroy had received a two-shot penalty after officials ruled he improved his lie on a hole where he made a double-bogey. He posted a 2-under 70 to start, leaving him eight shots off the pace set by Francesco Laporta.

Also read McIlroy takes two-shot penalty at Abu Dhabi Championship after improving lie

McIlroy Makes Peace With Ruling

Before leaving the course on Friday, McIlroy said he made peace with the ruling. He emphasized that he did not dwell on the penalty, stating he would rather be penalized than be called a cheat. I did everything well. I drove the ball well.

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I hit my irons well. I putted a little bit better, McIlroy said after his stellar performance. He noted that he saw more putts go in recently, a change attributed to working on his putting with Brad Faxon the previous week. This improvement helped him overcome a bogey on the ninth hole.

His round started with that bogey, but he made three birdies through the next six holes. He then hit five straight birdies starting from the ninth hole, showcasing exceptional form. McIlroy's second bogey of the day came on the 14th hole. He recovered immediately with three birdies on the final four holes to secure the 63.

Favorable Conditions Aid McIlroy

The course conditions were favorable on Friday with little wind. McIlroy described the track as very gettable with many scoring opportunities. I would say I'll be at least two or three behind going into tomorrow, McIlroy said. But it's still in a much better position than I thought I would be.

Laporta shot a 10-under 62 to take an early three-stroke lead before McIlroy's round. The Northern Irishman now sits at the top of the leaderboard after two rounds. He added that having a clear conscience allowed him to play without distractions. It wasn't playing on his mind as he went out to compete on Friday.

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The Associated Press covered the event with details of the penalty and the subsequent round. Images showed McIlroy playing his second shot on the seventh hole during the intense competition.