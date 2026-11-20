Rory McIlroy and Dr. Bob Rotella spoke to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday after the team's winless streak reached eight games. The visit was meant to inspire the club as it tries to turn its season around.

Rory McIlroy and his sports psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella addressed the struggling Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday morning, one day after the team's winless streak reached eight games.

The Maple Leafs appeared on track to end their seven-game losing skid against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, but blew a 3-0 lead before falling 4-3 in a shootout. The point marked Toronto's first since a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 31, which is their only win in their past 11 games. The Leafs have lost eight straight overall.

Also read Toronto Maple Leafs Collapse After Rory McIlroy Appearance

McIlroy Addresses Struggling Maple Leafs

McIlroy, 37, is no stranger to droughts, having gone nearly 11 years between major victories before completing his career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters. He then repeated as Masters champion earlier this year. The golf icon from Northern Ireland read out the Maple Leafs starting lineup before their shootout loss to the Kings. He is a six-time major champion and a native of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

What an honour for us to have him, Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said. We got a chance to meet with him a little bit as coaches and then the players. If you are wondering what an athlete, a pro, a winner and all the things, you can add all the superlatives you want, that's him.

Hiller added: He's gone through some difficult times at certain times too and he just powered through so I think he's just a great example for us right here right now. Rotella has been dubbed the dean of golf psychology. He has published numerous books, including the New York Times Bestseller How Champions Think in 2015. McIlroy previously gave encouragement to the Maple Leafs at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open shortly after his major drought ended.

Golf Star Shares Winning Perspective

If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup, McIlroy said at the time, having received a Maple Leafs jersey from MLSE president Keith Pelley. The Maple Leafs did not take to the ice following the talk Friday, instead opting to cancel their practice in favour of off-ice work. The team is trying to spin the situation forward in a positive way. The special address came after Toronto's latest frustrating result.

Advertisement

The Leafs led 3-0 against the Kings before Los Angeles rallied to force overtime and eventually won in a shootout, extending Toronto's winless streak to eight games. McIlroy's message of perseverance carries weight given his own career. He waited nearly 11 years between major titles before finally winning the Masters in 2025 to complete the career Grand Slam, then defended his title earlier this year. His words to the Leafs in 2025 have become a rallying cry for the organization.

Mental Expert Adds Layer to Support

If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup, he said, a quote that has stuck with the team as it tries to turn its season around. Rotella's presence alongside McIlroy adds another layer of mental performance expertise. The sports psychologist has worked with elite athletes across sports and is known for his work on the mental side of competition. Toronto will look to end its eight-game winless streak in its next game.

The Leafs have not won since Oct. 31 and have just one victory in their past 11 contests. The visit from McIlroy and Rotella was meant to provide perspective and inspiration as the team works through its difficult stretch. Hiller called McIlroy a great example for the club right now. He's a great example for us right here right now, Hiller said.