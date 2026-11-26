Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has asked his deputy minister to raise the matter with contractor Calian after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said nurse Maureen Carpenter's job prospects changed after she spoke with him. McGuinty said he hopes the situation will reach a successful outcome.

OTTAWA - Defence Minister David McGuinty says he has been working to resolve a situation involving a government contractor and a nurse after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said her job was threatened over a photo with him at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright last month.

McGuinty appeared Thursday at a House of Commons national defence committee meeting alongside Deputy Minister Christiane Fox. The Canadian Press reported on the committee appearance on Nov. 26, 2026.

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'I happen to agree with Mr. Poilievre that constituents should always feel free and MPs should always be able to speak to their constituents,' McGuinty said when asked about the matter. Poilievre rose on a point of privilege in the House of Commons Wednesday.

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Privilege Breach After Wainwright Fire

He said his privilege as a member of Parliament was breached when a nurse was told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him in the aftermath of the tragic fire at the Wainwright base. Poilievre's Alberta riding includes Wainwright, about two hours southeast of Edmonton. He spent several days in the area after a fire suddenly overtook a training area on the base on Oct. 17, killing five soldiers and injuring dozens of others.

Poilievre said he met with the nurse, Maureen Carpenter, who works at both the Wainwright hospital and on contract with Calian Health. He said she talked to him about her experiences after the fire, when she helped triage and treat badly burned patients. Thirty-nine people were injured in the fire, 19 of them critically.

Poilievre told the House on Wednesday that Carpenter's contract renewal had previously seemed certain, but that she was later told there might be no chance of renewal. He also said other work opportunities that were expected to follow had vanished. Poilievre said it appeared Carpenter could lose the chance to continue her work at CFB Wainwright because she met with her local MP. Poilievre said the situation affects his ability to do his job.

He argued that if people cannot speak to their representatives, MPs cannot speak for them. He said threatening and imposing consequences on Carpenter for speaking with him meant the government's contractor, Calian, was effectively interfering with his duties as member of Parliament for Battle River-Crowfoot. Poilievre said he contacted McGuinty after hearing about the situation, but that the problems had only gotten worse since then.

Minister Responds to Contract Concerns

Speaking at the House of Commons national defence committee Thursday, McGuinty said he spoke to Poilievre about three hours after the Opposition leader had his conversation with Carpenter. He said the government has since looked into the issue and he has provided Poilievre with an update. McGuinty said he has not spoken to Carpenter.

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He said that as a third party to the contract, he has no legal standing to address it, but he has spoken twice to Carpenter's brother, including last weekend. He also said he asked his deputy minister to raise the issue with Calian. McGuinty said he had been following the matter because he was very concerned.

'It's not right that a member of Parliament should not be able to speak to a constituent,' he said. He added that he did not know what was happening inside the company, but hoped the issue would come to a successful outcome. The Canadian Press has reached out to Calian Health for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Government Supports Military Personnel

Kevin Lamoureux, Liberal MP and parliamentary secretary to the leader of the government in the House of Commons, said Wednesday the government has been and will continue to be there for members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Lamoureux said he found the comments about Maureen upsetting. He recognized the sacrifices, emotions and service of health-care professionals and first responders, and said he would report back after the situation had been examined more closely.

Deputy Speaker Tom Kmiec, who was presiding over the House Wednesday as Poilievre made his point of privilege, said Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia would return to make a complete ruling. Bloc Québécois MP Gabriel Ste-Marie said his party would also look into the issue and get back to the House soon. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press.