McGill Students Build Silent Voice App That Restores Speech Without Surgery

Four McGill University third year students created Silent Voice, a system that lets people who lost their voice box speak in their own cloned voice by mouthing words while wearing face sensors. Their prototype placed second overall at Cal Hacks, the world's largest collegiate hackathon at UC Berkeley.

Four third year students at McGill University have built a device called Silent Voice that lets cancer patients speak again without making a sound. The product allows users to make a phone call or hold a conversation in their own voice, even after their voice box has been removed.

Co-creator Austin Wang demonstrated the system for CTV News. Sitting in front of a computer, he wore multiple sensors on his face and simply mouthed the words he wanted to say. The sensors on his face and the webcam then detected what he was trying to communicate. Wang explained how the technology works.

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Silent Voice Technology Explanation

The electrodes are able to detect that there are different muscle signals, so they are able to differentiate between the very similar letters of words. The voice then plays back in real time. Silent Voice produces a clone of the user's own voice. The system can build that clone by sampling from something as short as a 30 second video of the person talking in the past.

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Wang said this means they do not need an extensive library of past voicemails of these patients or something like that. The friends created Silent Voice for cancer patients who have had their voice box removed and can no longer speak. They were inspired by Neuralink, a company that gives people with ALS their voices back through surgery. Co-creator Frank Guo framed the question behind their work.

Hackathon Project and Inspiration

Without having to go through surgery, how far could we potentially go in terms of returning a voice to someone that has lost it? The team built the entire system in just 36 hours at Cal Hacks, the world's largest collegiate hackathon, hosted at UC Berkeley. The group of friends entered to challenge themselves in their free time and ended up placing second overall, beating out Ivy League competitors. Cost and access are central to the project.

Wang noted that each electrode costs like 20 dollars each, so their goal is to make everything very affordable. He added that they also want to make things very accessible, too. Guo described where the technology could go next. We are thinking that past the hackathon we can potentially keep the accuracy even without the electrodes, he said, describing something as simple as using a camera on the phone.

Future Development and Funding

The students say they hope to secure funding to develop the product even further. They may even turn it into an app so that more people can hear their loved one's voices again. The announcement was published on November 07, 2026 at 4:20 p.m. EST and updated on November 08, 2026 at 6:00 a.m. EST. Silent Voice remains a student project for now.

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Support from funders and continued testing could determine how quickly the system moves beyond the hackathon stage and into the hands of patients who need it. What started as a free time challenge for a group of friends has become a working prototype with a clear mission. The team wants to return a lost voice to people who have no surgical option, using sensors and software instead of an operating room.

The project has already drawn attention for its speed of development and its affordability goals. If the students keep the accuracy high while dropping the electrodes, an ordinary phone camera could one day do the work of a face full of sensors.