Judge rules McDonald's must face lawsuit over McRib sandwich claims

A U.S. judge rejected McDonald's bid to dismiss a class action accusing it of deceiving consumers about the McRib's contents, allowing core fraud claims to proceed.

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected McDonald's request to dismiss a proposed class action accusing it of defrauding consumers about the content of its McRib sandwich.

While dismissing some claims, U.S. District Judge April Perry in McDonald's hometown of Chicago allowed the core deception claims to move forward. The plaintiffs accused McDonald's of intentionally shaping McRib patties with ridges to resemble pork ribs and make diners believe the sandwich contains rib meat. Rib meat is an expensive cut known for its higher fat content and rich flavor.

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McDonald's McRib Uses Lower Grade Pork Parts

Consumers said McDonald's actual use of lower-grade pork products including shoulder, heart, tripe or stomach caused them to overpay for the McRib. The sandwich is one of McDonald's most expensive menu items. Perry called it premature to accept the company's argument that no reasonable consumer could expect the McRib to contain rib meat. She said McDonald's website describes the sandwich only as containing pork.

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The judge said reasonable consumers need not do research before buying a US$7 fast-food sandwich. She also said ads highlighting the meat's rib-like shape could support a claim of intent to defraud, though further proof was needed. Plaintiffs' proffered understanding of McRib is not unreasonable or fanciful, Perry wrote. The ruling means the lawsuit can proceed on its central fraud allegations.

McDonald's Denies Using Hearts Or Tripe Ingredients

McDonald's has sold the McRib periodically since 1981. It contended that distinctive product names do not fool reasonable consumers. The company said the plaintiffs' preference for a certain cut of pork doesn't turn McDonald's truthful marketing into consumer fraud. In a statement, McDonald's maintained that it does not use hearts, tripe or stomach in the McRib, and has always been transparent about its ingredients.

This lawsuit distorts the facts and the claims are meritless, it added. Thiago Coelho, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said his clients will continue seeking accountability for deceptive marketing. Fast-food chains have faced other lawsuits over product depictions in ads and on menu boards. These include cases accusing McDonald's, Burger King and Wendy's of making burgers appear larger than they actually are. The case is pending in Chicago federal court.