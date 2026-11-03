McDonald's McRib Lawsuit Proceeds as Judge Rejects Consumer Fraud Dismissal

U.S. District Judge April Perry allows McRib consumer fraud lawsuit to continue, rejecting McDonald's argument that no reasonable consumer expects actual pork rib meat in the sandwich.

A federal lawsuit challenging the authenticity of the McRib sandwich is advancing in United States courts after a judge rejected McDonald's motion to dismiss the case. The legal action, filed by four consumers from California, New York, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., centers on allegations that the fast-food giant engages in deceptive marketing practices. The complaint asserts that the sandwich's name and shape mislead customers into believing it contains premium cuts of pork.

Legal Arguments and Judicial Ruling

U.S. District Judge April Perry, presiding over the case in Chicago, ruled that it is premature to accept McDonald's argument that no reasonable consumer would expect the McRib to contain actual rib meat. The judge stated that the company's advertising, which highlights the meat's rib-like shape, could support a claim of intent to defraud, although further proof is needed to substantiate these accusations fully.

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In her written opinion, Judge Perry noted that the plaintiffs' understanding of the product name is not unreasonable or fanciful. She countered the corporation's assertion that distinctive product names do not deceive reasonable consumers, implying that the specific marketing strategy employed might indeed influence buyer expectations regarding the ingredients used.

Allegations Regarding Meat Composition

The lawsuit, filed on December 23, 2025, in U.S. District Court in Chicago, alleges that the McRib does not contain any actual pork rib meat. Instead, the complaint claims the meat patty is reconstructed using ground-up portions of lower-grade pork products. These ingredients reportedly include pork shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach, according to the legal documents reviewed by Global News.

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Plaintiffs argue that McDonald's knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers who believe the product contains a meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat. This specific cut commands a premium price in the market, leading plaintiffs to claim they were induced to purchase the sandwich or would have paid less had they known the true composition of the meat patty.

Company Defense and Marketing Strategy

McDonald's maintains that it has always been transparent about its ingredients and does not use hearts, tripe, or stomach in the McRib. The corporation describes the sandwich as a seasoned boneless pork item dipped in tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and pickles, and served on a toasted homestyle bun. They argue that their marketing is truthful and does not constitute consumer fraud.

However, the lawsuit accuses the corporation of leveraging the scarcity and anticipation of the McRib to drive sales. The complaint contends that fans eagerly await each return, trusting the sandwich implies a craft using prized pork rib meat. The plaintiffs assert that the deceptive labeling and marketing are precisely the attributes that drive sales, prompting the company to bring the sandwich back repeatedly despite the lack of actual ribs.

Impact on Consumers and Legal Next Steps

Each of the four plaintiffs claims they would never have purchased the McRib or would have paid less for it if they had known it did not contain pork rib meat. The legal action accuses McDonald's of fraudulent omission or concealment, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation, and other counts related to the deceptive practices.

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The progression of this case highlights the scrutiny placed on food labeling and marketing claims in the modern consumer landscape. As the lawsuit moves forward, the court will need to determine whether the combination of the product name, its physical shape, and advertising imagery constitutes actionable fraud against consumers who rely on these cues to make purchasing decisions.