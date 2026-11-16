McDavid Ties Gretzky Record as Oilers Defeat Flyers 5-2

Connor McDavid tied a 42-year-old NHL milestone with his 40th assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Sunday night.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers tied a historic 42-year-old National Hockey League record on Sunday night, contributing significantly to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia.

McDavid reached his 40th assist of the season in his 22nd game, matching the fastest pace ever recorded by any player in NHL history, a mark originally set by his former teammate Wayne Gretzky during the 1984-85 season. McDavid added one goal and another assist in the contest, bringing his season total to 53 points, which remains the league lead.

Also read Will Matvei Michkov stay with the Flyers for the entire season?

Historic Milestone Reached in Opening Period

The milestone occurred just 8:08 into the first period when McDavid executed a slick backhand pass to set up Leon Draisaitl for a power-play goal. Draisaitl, who was the first player this season to reach 20 goals, finished with two goals for the Oilers.

McDavid also facilitated an unassisted goal by Vasily Podkolzin, who shot the puck into a crowded area before a Philadelphia player inadvertently redirected it past Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar. This sequence extended the Oilers' lead to 3-0 after McDavid subsequently passed to Zach Hyman, who curled a shot past Vladar's glove to make it 4-0 before the end of the opening frame.

Advertisement

Flyers Struggle on Power Play Despite Second-Period Goals

The Philadelphia Flyers managed to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second period when Cole Knuble scored, but they failed to convert on any of their eight power-play opportunities throughout the entire game. Noah Cates added a second goal for Philadelphia at 17:12 of the second period, assisted by Matvei Michkov, to make the score 3-2.

Vladar made 16 saves for the Flyers, who were unable to overcome the early deficit despite scoring two goals in the middle frame. The Flyers' inability to capitalize on power-play chances proved costly against an Edmonton offense that was operating at peak efficiency.

Oilers Extend Win Streak to Five Games

Edmonton sealed the victory in the third period as Leon Draisaitl picked off a pass by Travis Konecny, broke in alone, and scored to extend the lead to 4-2. McDavid capped the scoring with his 12th goal of the season into an empty net with 1:08 remaining in the game.

Edmonton goaltender Tristan Jarry was solid in net, making 34 saves to secure the win. Evan Bouchard contributed two assists for the Oilers, while Jarry stopped 34 shots against the Flyers' offense.

Advertisement

Standings Impact and Statistical Leaders

The victory marks the fifth consecutive win for the Edmonton Oilers, who now lead the NHL standings with 35 points. The team's offensive firepower is highlighted by McDavid's league-leading 53 points and Draisaitl's rapid pace to 20 goals.

The loss drops the Philadelphia Flyers back into contention for playoff positioning as they continue to struggle with special teams execution. The result reinforces Edmonton's status as the top team in the league while highlighting the individual dominance of Connor McDavid in record books.