Connor McDavid recorded a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening points streak to 23 games, matching Wayne Gretzky for fifth-longest in NHL history, as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida.

Connor McDavid extended his remarkable season-opening points streak to 23 games on Tuesday night, helping the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Sunrise, Florida.

The Oilers center notched a goal and an assist in the victory, bringing his season totals to 13 goals and 42 assists. This performance marks the fifth-longest opening-season points streak in National Hockey League history. McDavid now ties former Oilers legend Wayne Gretzky for this distinction. Only Gretzky, with 51- and 30-game streaks, Mats Sundin with 30, and Mario Lemieux with 28, have started a season with a longer points run.

Also read Connor McDavid Extends Streak as Oilers Beat Panthers 5-2

McDavid Joins Elite 55 Point Group

McDavid joins an elite group of players who have accumulated 55 points through just 23 games. Gretzky and Lemieux both achieved this milestone on three occasions each. Lemieux was the most recent to do so, recording 66 points through 23 games in the 1995-96 season. Vasily Podkolzin contributed significantly with two goals for Edmonton.

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Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl each recorded a goal and two assists in the win. Devon Levi earned the victory in net, improving his record to 10 wins and one loss on the season. The Oilers have now won six consecutive games and sit at 37 points through 23 contests. This total ties for the second-most points through 23 games in franchise history.

The team lost the Stanley Cup finals to Florida in both 2024 and 2025. The Panthers trailed 4-0 heading into the final period. Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the third period for Florida. This marked his first multi-goal game of the current season.

Panthers Face Injuries to Key Forwards

Florida continues to struggle without key forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand. Both players have missed all but two games of the season due to injury. Panthers coach Paul Maurice stated that both stars are expected to meet with physicians later in the week. These meetings suggest that their returns to the lineup could be imminent.

The Oilers will next travel to Tampa to face the Lightning on Thursday. The Panthers will host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday in their next scheduled contest.