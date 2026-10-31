Oilers Defeat Islanders 4-0 as McDavid Sets NHL Record with 14-Game Assist Streak

Connor McDavid extended his NHL record season-opening assist streak to 14 games as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the New York Islanders 4-0. Ilya Sorokin could not stop the offensive surge, while Edmonton's Tristan Jarry recorded a shutout in Mike Babcock's first road win.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid extended his NHL-record season-opening assist streak to 14 games on Saturday, guiding his team to a decisive 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders.

The win marks a strong start under new head coach Mike Babcock, as Edmonton has now won ten of their first fourteen games this season. McDavid's historic run puts him far ahead in the league standings with thirty-seven total points, putting him on pace for a remarkable two-hundred-point season. The game took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, where the Oilers dominated from the opening face-off.

Also read Connor McDavid's Record-Breaking Playmaking Leads Edmonton Oilers to Dominant Shutout Over New York Islanders

McDavid Breaks Assist Streak Record

McDavid provided the critical setup for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who scored his second goal of the game. This specific assist marked the twenty-ninth of McDavid's season and secured his place in the record books for consecutive season-opening games with a point. Leon Draisaitl, McDavid's longtime linemate, contributed significantly with two assists during the contest. One of his key plays involved a perfect skate-to-stick exchange that set up Vasily Podkolzin for a simple tap-in into an empty net.

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The Oilers' offense was relentless, putting constant pressure on the Islanders' defensive structure throughout all three periods. On the defensive side, Tristan Jarry delivered a stellar performance for Edmonton, stopping all eighteen shots he faced. This marked Jarry's second consecutive shutout, highlighting the team's growing depth and defensive cohesion under the new coaching regime. His performance was instrumental in keeping the Islanders off the scoreboard for the entire game.

The Islanders struggled to generate offense, largely due to disciplinary issues and key absences. Top defenseman Matthew Schaefer was penalized twice, contributing to five minor penalties total for New York. Forward Emil Heineman was ejected less than two and a half minutes into the first period after a knee-on-knee hit that injured Isaac Howard. Howard put no weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice and did not return to the game.

Islanders Struggle With Discipline

Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin faced a barrage of high-danger chances but could not secure a win. He made twenty saves but had little chance on Nugent-Hopkins' point-blank shot, which came off a feed from Kasperi Kapanen sixty-eight seconds earlier. The deficit was sealed when Jason Dickinson scored into an empty net, finalizing the shutout. New York was already short-handed without defenseman Ryan Pulock, who was visiting a doctor after leaving a previous game against Minnesota with an upper-body injury.

Despite these challenges, the Islanders saw their two-game winning streak come to a sudden halt against a well-oiled Oilers machine. The Oilers now shift their focus to their next opponent, the New York Rangers, in a rematch of sorts during their three-game road trip. The Islanders, meanwhile, will take some time off before hosting the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

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Oilers Set High Season Standards

This loss serves as a stark reminder of the high standards set by Edmonton this early in the season.