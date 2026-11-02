McDavid extends assist streak as Oilers beat Rangers 4-1

Connor McDavid extends his season-opening assists streak to 15 games while scoring a goal to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the New York Rangers 4-1.

Connor McDavid scored a goal and extended his NHL record season-opening assists streak to 15 games on Sunday, powering the Edmonton Oilers past the New York Rangers 4-1 in a decisive victory.

McDavid sets franchise milestones

On his first shift, McDavid added to his highlight reel and showed why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. He banked the puck off the boards to himself, shifted into another gear, blew past defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov and beat goaltender Dylan Garand.

Also read Connor McDavid's Record-Breaking Playmaking Leads Edmonton Oilers to Dominant Shutout Over New York Islanders

The goal 50 seconds in broke a tie with two Hall of Famers. The 418th goal of his career passed Glenn Anderson for the fourth most in franchise history. His eighth goal in the first minute of a game put him past Mark Messier for the most with the Oilers.

McDavid is the fastest player in league history to 30 assists. He leads all scorers with 39 points and is on pace to join Wayne Gretzky as the only players to reach 200 in a season.

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Bouchard and Tomkins shine in win

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists to join Bobby Orr, Al MacInnis and Denis Potvin as the only defencemen with 25-plus points in his first 15 games.

Journeyman goaltender Matt Tomkins, making his first start for Edmonton and seventh in the NHL, backstopped the team to its third consecutive victory by making some important saves among his 27.

Colton Dach had two goals, including an empty-netter with 39.4 seconds left to seal it. The Oilers are 7-0 on the road, showcasing their dominance away from home this season.

Rangers struggle after strong start

Garand allowed three goals on 24 shots in his ninth consecutive appearance since Igor Shesterkin went down with a right knee injury. He faced significant pressure throughout the game but could not contain the Oilers attack.

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Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Rangers, who have lost four in a row and six of their past seven after a strong start to the year. The team is looking to find consistency and halt their recent slide.

Up next for the Oilers is a trip to New Jersey on Tuesday night. The Rangers will host St. Louis on Tuesday night as both teams look to adjust their strategies for upcoming matchups.