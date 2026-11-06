McDavid Condemns Dangerous Net Checks After Post-Game Scrum With Helleson

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid calls for stricter penalties on checks into the net following an on-ice altercation with Anaheim Ducks defenceman Drew Helleson at Rogers Place.

An atmosphere of intense scrutiny settled over the 16,587 fans at Rogers Place on Thursday night after Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid suffered a jarring collision with the goal post. The incident occurred when Anaheim Ducks defenceman Drew Helleson delivered a shoulder check that sent the Oilers star crashing into the structure following a drive to the net.

The Incident And On-Ice Confrontation

The sequence began when McDavid, skating at full speed, cut around Jackson Lacombe and attempted a close-range shot against Anaheim goaltender Laurent Brossoit. Helleson had just made contact, sending McDavid into the goal post. The 29-year-old superstar rose after a few seconds, appearing shaken but uninjured from the physical impact itself. However, the situation quickly escalated as McDavid skated toward Helleson while play remained stopped, visibly demanding an explanation for the hit. The confrontation sparked a scrum involving Vasily Podkolzin and the Ducks defender, resulting in a fighting major, an instigator penalty, and a game misconduct for the Oilers winger, while Helleson received a two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct minor.

Also read McDavid unhappy after ‘dangerous’ play that drove him into net

Mcdbavid Highlights Recurring Safety Issues

Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock defended his team's reaction after the game, stating that the response was appropriate given the circumstances. Babcock expressed frustration that the referees issued an instigator penalty against McDavid despite the fact that he had been run into the net by an opponent, emphasizing that players must look out for one another. Meanwhile, McDavid used his post-game press conference to highlight the specific danger of checks into the goal area. He described these types of plays as dangerous, citing his own past injuries caused by being driven into the end wall or the net at high speeds. He argued that the net area poses a unique threat due to the presence of the goalie and the solid structure of the posts.

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Historical Context Of McDavid's Injuries

The concern over safety near the net is not new for McDavid, who has suffered significant injuries from similar incidents in the past. Nearly 11 years ago, Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Brandon Manning drove McDavid into the end boards during a race for the puck, resulting in a broken collarbone that caused the rookie to miss 37 games. More recently, during the final game of the 2018-19 season, Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano slid to poke the puck away and took McDavid's legs out from under him, sending him hard into the post. This specific incident required McDavid to spend the entire summer rehabilitating his left knee, underscoring the long-term physical toll such collisions can take on an elite athlete.

Player Stance On Rule Enforcement And Safety

Despite the physical risks, McDavid insists he does not expect opponents to give him a free pass, acknowledging that he makes his own decisions to drive to the net. He stated that if players choose to hit him in a dangerous manner, there will always be a response, a fact he believes is inherent to the game. However, he criticized the disparity in penalty enforcement between checks into the end wall and checks into the net. McDavid noted that driving an opponent into the end wall at high speed often results in a five-game suspension, yet similar impacts into the net with a goalie and post present are treated with less severity. He argued that the net is just as dangerous as the end wall and called for a consistent approach to protecting players in these high-risk areas.