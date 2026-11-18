Connor McDavid has recorded a point in every Oilers game this season and is on pace for 200 points, a mark only Wayne Gretzky has reached, while chasing his first Stanley Cup under new coach Mike Babcock.

Connor McDavid is on a historic scoring pace while the Edmonton Oilers chase the Stanley Cup. The 29-year-old captain has registered a point in every single game the Oilers have played through a quarter of the NHL season.

In 15 of them, he has more than one. He has 55 points through 23 games, and his team has won 17 of them to surge to the top of the standings. He is on pace to reach 200 points, a mark only Wayne Gretzky has achieved in league history.

Also read Connor McDavid Extends NHL Record Streak as Oilers Beat Panthers 5-2 in Sunrise

McDavid Awards Fall Short Of Stanley Cup

McDavid won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP three times, the Ted Lindsay Award as voted by his peers five times, and led the NHL in scoring six times since being taken with the first pick in the 2015 draft. All the individual accolades pale in comparison to the Stanley Cup, which has eluded him for more than a decade.

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He led the Oilers to within one victory in 2024 when he was playoff MVP and got them back to the final in 2025. Leon Draisaitl, McDavid's longtime running mate, called him maybe the greatest player to ever play. This is Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins's 12th season as teammates with McDavid. Draisaitl marvelled at McDavid's start as just not real.

Nugent-Hopkins said it is unbelievable and that McDavid keeps finding ways to raise his level, adding there is not much you can say about it and you just sit back and watch and enjoy the ride. Evan Bouchard, in his eighth season in Edmonton, said you are in awe every game. He said every game and every practice McDavid seems to impress every single time, whether it is his backcheck or his work ethic.

Bouchard called McDavid the whole package and said when he is leading the way he is right now, it makes everybody else better around him. Kasperi Kapanen, around since the 2024-25 season, said McDavid's level of productivity this year is something hockey has not seen in a long time. He said he does not think McDavid is doing anything differently, but the efficiency and productivity level right now is incredible.

Gretzky Compares McDavid Historic Scoring

It has been more than 40 years since Gretzky's fourth and final 200-point season, done during a high-scoring era when goaltenders wore what is now considered child-sized equipment and were largely helpless against top players. The average save percentage ranged between .873 and .875, and now it is .891. Gretzky called it remarkable and said what McDavid is doing for his hockey team, for the game, and for the city of Edmonton is unmatched right now.

Gretzky said he thinks McDavid is on a mission to win a Stanley Cup and wants it desperately, which is what you need out of your best player and your captain. The organization hired veteran Mike Babcock to get the team over the hump, and his coaching is a big reason why McDavid believes he is producing at this level. McDavid was 6 when Babcock coached Anaheim to the Stanley Cup final.

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He was 11 when Babcock hoisted the trophy with Detroit and 13 when he led Canada to Olympic gold. McDavid, who will turn 30 in January, said it has been really fun to have things so new here, adding that when the team is winning games, individual stuff happens.

Babcocks Coaching Impacts McDavid Performance

He said it has been fun to dive in and sink his teeth into a new system, leaving his own game secondary, and those things have been a byproduct of everybody playing well. New York Islanders coach Peter DeBoer, who witnessed McDavid up close on Canada's staff at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics, said McDavid is a man on a mission.

DeBoer said he sees a guy with a desperation level to his game right now to show people that he is a winner, and he is. Babcock said what impresses him is not McDavid creating offence but everything else. Babcock said he wants McDavid to stop on defence, be on the forecheck in the right spots, track right, and slow people down when coming back, and those are the things he is getting better at.

Babcock said there is structure within a team and to have long-term success, everyone has to adhere to it, especially at crunch time and playoff time. Incidentally, losing in the first round last spring may be fuelling what McDavid is doing. Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm said getting stung and losing in the first round makes you reevaluate the things you were doing, and it can be a good thing.

Ekholm said getting a few months extra rest this summer helps a lot, physically first and foremost, but mentally as well.