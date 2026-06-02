McCrimmon Claims Oilers Leaked Cassidy Interview News as Panel Discusses Stanley Cup and World Cup

Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon says Edmonton Oilers leaked Bruce Cassidy interview story. Panel also covers Staal brothers' rivalry, Conn Smythe debate, Marner's impact, Canadiens' top line, and Alphonso Davies' World Cup fitness.

Kelly McCrimmon, general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights , addressed the controversy surrounding Bruce Cassidy 's potential interview with the Edmonton Oilers during a segment on The Undisputed panel featuring Bryan Hayes, Jamie McLennan and Jason Strudwick.

McCrimmon dismissed the narrative, suggesting the story only gained traction because the Oilers organization leaked the information, framing the situation as a strategic move rather than a genuine coaching pursuit. The panel discussed Cassidy's comments about his future, his perspective on interview processes, and how the leak impacted perceptions. McCrimmon's remarks highlight the internal politics of NHL front offices, where confidentiality is often breached to gain leverage or control narratives.

The conversation also touched on various other hockey topics, including player dynamics and playoff performances. Former defenseman Jason Strudwick and analyst Jamie McLennan shared insights on the emotional intensity of the Stanley Cup Final, referencing Eric Staal's comments about the fiery interactions between him and his brother Marc compared to his relationship with Jordan Staal.

Bryan Hayes weighed in on the Conn Smythe Trophy race, calling it a 'crap shoot' and noting that the award remains undecided with strong candidates on both the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights. The panel examined the Toronto Maple Leafs' offensive output, specifically questioning how much credit Mitch Marner deserves for their advancement to the Cup Final, and praised the Montreal Canadiens' top line for their impressive showing in Game 1 of their series.

Beyond hockey, the discussion shifted to soccer with the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Canadian player Alphonso Davies expressed uncertainty about his fitness for the start of the tournament, stating 'time will tell' whether he'll be ready. Former Irish international Kevin Kilbane added emotional context, describing the pride of representing one's country and relating to players recently named to Canada's World Cup squad. This cross-sport commentary underscores the broader theme of athlete commitment and the pressures of international competition.

Overall, the segment blended insider NHL analysis with World Cup buildup, offering a multifaceted look at sports narratives shaped by leaks, player emotions, and global events





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NHL Stanley Cup Vegas Golden Knights Edmonton Oilers Bruce Cassidy Kelly Mccrimmon Conn Smythe Mitch Marner Montreal Canadiens Alphonso Davies FIFA World Cup The Undisputed

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