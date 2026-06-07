Mbappé Reveals He Has Never Watched 2022 World Cup Final Again

Kylian Mbappé admits he has never rewatched the 2022 World Cup final, calling it the cruelest loss of his career, despite scoring a hat-trick in the match.

The 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France is widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in soccer history. The game ended in a 3-3 draw after extra time, with Argentina prevailing 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi finally lifted the trophy that had eluded him, while Kylian Mbappé produced a stunning hat-trick in a losing effort. Despite his historic performance, Mbappé has revealed that he has never watched the match again. In an exclusive interview with the fantasy football platform Sorare, the French superstar opened up about the pain of that defeat.

He described the final as the most entertaining game ever in terms of narrative and twists, but he cannot bring himself to revisit it.

'It ended in a penalty shootout, the cruelest way to lose,' Mbappé stated. 'Have I watched the match again since then? Never! I think if I do, it could wake up some demons again.

' His words reflect the deep emotional toll of coming so close to glory only to fall short. The final itself was a rollercoaster. Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Messi and Angel Di Maria, but Mbappé struck twice in two minutes to level the score. In extra time, Messi put Argentina ahead again, only for Mbappé to convert another penalty to make it 3-3.

The shootout saw Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel score the winning spot kick after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France. Mbappé scored his penalty, but it wasn't enough. At 23 years and 363 days, he became the youngest player to appear in two World Cup finals and the second man to score a hat-trick in a final, after Geoff Hurst in 1966. Yet the defeat left a scar that time has not healed.

Since that night, Mbappé has matured as both a player and a leader. He was named captain of the French national team in 2023 and continues to dominate at club level with Paris Saint-Germain and now Real Madrid. France remains a powerhouse, with talents like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and emerging stars like Warren Zaire-Emery. The next World Cup in 2026 offers another opportunity for redemption.

Mbappé's admission about not watching the final highlights the immense pressure and heartbreak that elite athletes endure. For fans, the match remains a masterpiece; for Mbappé, it's a ghost he chooses not to confront. Whether France can lift the trophy again depends on their cohesion and the continued brilliance of their captain, who seems determined to write a happier ending to his World Cup story





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