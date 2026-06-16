Mbappé Makes History with 14th World Cup Goal and France Scoring Record

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in France's World Cup opener against Senegal, breaking multiple records including becoming France's all-time top scorer and moving into third place on the men's World Cup all-time scoring list with 14 goals.

Kylian Mbappé 's stellar performance in France 's World Cup opening match against Senegal has propelled him into the history books once again. The French striker entered Tuesday's game tied with Pelé with 12 career World Cup goals.

In the 66th minute, Mbappé scored the opening goal of the match, which not only moved him past the Brazilian legend Pelé but also equalled the tally of fellow countryman Just Fontaine and Argentina's Lionel Messi, each having 13 World Cup goals. Moments after Senegal closed the gap to 2-1 in stoppage time, Mbappé responded with a powerful long-range shot that beat goalkeeper Édouard Mendy.

This goal reinstated France's two-goal lead and achieved two milestones: it moved him ahead of Fontaine and Messi and also broke the deadlock with Olivier Giroud, making Mbappé France's all-time top scorer with his 58th international goal. With 14 career World Cup goals, Mbappé now shares third place on the all-time men's World Cup scoring list with Germany's Gerd Müller.

The only two players ahead of them are Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário (15 goals) and Germany's Miroslav Klose (16 goals), the overall record holder. Mbappé reached 14 goals in just 15 World Cup matches, a remarkable efficiency compared to Messi's 13 goals in 26 games and Klose's 16 in 24 matches over four tournaments. For context, Just Fontaine's legendary 13 goals came in a single World Cup (1958) over six matches.

Mbappé's immediate ambitions are clear: lead France to a third consecutive World Cup final and secure a second Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer. He narrowly beat Messi for the award at the 2022 Qatar World Cup by a single goal (8 to 7)





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