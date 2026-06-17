Mbappé and Messi Level on 14 World Cup Goals in Historic Race

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are tied with 14 career World Cup goals each after scoring braces in their opening matches, moving them into a tie with Gerd Müller for third place on the all-time list. Mbappé also became France's all-time top scorer.

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are locked in a thrilling race to climb the FIFA World Cup all-time scoring charts, with both players recently achieving significant milestones during their respective opening matches.

Mbappé, the French superstar, entered Tuesday's game against Senegal with 12 career World Cup goals, tying the legendary Pelé. He proceeded to score twice, first in the 66th minute and later with a long-range strike in stoppage time, bringing his total to 14 goals. This brace not only secured a 3-1 victory for France but also propelled him past several icons.

He equaled the tally of his compatriot Just Fontaine and his rival Messi, and simultaneously broke the deadlock with Olivier Giroud to become France's all-time leading men's international scorer with 58 goals. Hours later, Messi responded in kind. In Argentina's opener against Algeria in Kansas City, the Argentine captain opened the scoring in the 18th minute, netting his 14th career World Cup goal.

This goal matched Mbappé and Gerd Müller for third place on the prestigious all-time list, tying the legendary German striker. The two now sit jointly in third, behind Miroslav Klose (16) and Ronaldo (15). The statistics highlight contrasting journeys: Mbappé needed just 15 World Cup matches to reach 14 goals, while Messi required 27 games. Klose's 16 came in 24 matches over four tournaments, and Fontaine's remarkable 13 all came in a single World Cup in 1958.

Beyond the individual scoring race, both players have broader objectives. Mbappé is eyeing a second Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer after narrowly beating Messi (8 to 7) at Qatar 2022, and he aims to lead France to a third consecutive final and a second title, having already won in 2018. Messi, having secured his second Golden Ball award after Argentina's 2022 victory, is also hunting a second World Cup title.

Their duel for individual glory and team success adds a captivating layer to the ongoing tournament, keeping fans worldwide engaged as the chase for World Cup history continues





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World Cup Kylian Mbappé Lionel Messi France Argentina All-Time Goals Record Gerd Müller Miroslav Klose Ronaldo Scoring Race Golden Boot Golden Ball

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