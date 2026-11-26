Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada faces a second Kraft Dinner protest at City Hall on Nov. 26, 2026, after her Kraft Dinner comment and a 9.8 per cent tax increase sparked backlash. Hundreds attended a first protest on Tuesday.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is facing a second protest at City Hall on Nov. 26, 2026, after her comments about Kraft Dinner and the city's tax increase sparked widespread backlash.

Protesters plan to gather in front of City Hall and make Kraft Dinner, the Canadian household staple, as a demonstration against the mayor's remarks and the budget. The protest follows a 10 per cent tax increase announced earlier this week. Montreal's budget raised the average municipal tax rate to 9.8 per cent, the largest increase in 50 years. Mayor Martinez Ferrada said the increase was necessary to deal with the city's aging infrastructure, including water mains, housing and homelessness.

Also read Montreal Mayor Under Fire After 9.8% Property Tax Hike Sparks Public Backlash

The controversy began when Martinez Ferrada said in a Quartre95 interview that residents would have to make tough choices. She compared the city's budget to a personal budget. She said, It's just like when you're putting together your personal budget: If you know you're going to have less money next year, well, you have to make some choices. She added, Let's be honest, maybe sometimes we'll eat a little more Kraft Dinner because we can't afford filet mignon.

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Mayor Walks Back Kraft Dinner Remarks

The comments quickly sparked memes, mockery and malcontent online. The following day, the mayor recorded a social media post walking back her statement. She said it was pretty tactless. She explained, What I meant was that when a city makes choices, it's the same as when you make personal choices.

She said the city has to choose between paying for new parks or filling potholes, and she will choose filling potholes. Protesters are encouraged to bring Kraft Dinner, pans, stoves and ingredients, with the apparent intention to make the staple food outside City Hall. Thursday's protest will be the second this week. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday for the first protest, which was organized by Peter Sergakis, owner of hundreds of residential units, bars and restaurants.

The second protest is planned for 1 p.m. in front of City Hall. The timing follows the mayor's since walked-back statements and the tax increase announcement. The budget's 9.8 per cent average municipal tax rate increase has been described as the largest in 50 years. Mayor Martinez Ferrada has said the increase is needed to address aging infrastructure, water mains, housing and homelessness.

Second Protest Planned Outside City Hall

Critics and protesters have seized on her Kraft Dinner remark as insensitive to residents facing higher taxes and rising costs. The mayor has acknowledged her initial comment was tactless and has tried to reframe her message around difficult budget choices. The controversy has drawn attention across Canada, with the planned Kraft Dinner cookout at City Hall becoming a symbol of public frustration.

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The protest is set for Thursday afternoon, with participants encouraged to bring cooking equipment and ingredients to make the dish. The first protest on Tuesday drew hundreds of people, organized by Peter Sergakis, who owns hundreds of residential units, bars and restaurants. The mayor's office has not commented on the planned second protest. The budget, which includes the 9.8 per cent average municipal tax rate increase, was announced earlier this week.

The increase is the largest in 50 years, according to officials. Martinez Ferrada has said the city must prioritize filling potholes over new parks and other spending. The second protest is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2026, in front of Montreal's City Hall. Participants plan to make Kraft Dinner as a direct response to the mayor's comments.

The event follows the first protest on Tuesday, which was organized by Peter Sergakis and drew hundreds of demonstrators. The mayor has said the tax increase is necessary to deal with the city's aging infrastructure, including water mains, housing and homelessness.