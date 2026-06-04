Mayor Paul Lefebvre Works to Achieve 2022 Civic Election Pledges

Sudbury.com counted 19 specific pledges during Lefebvre's 2022 campaign, and found evidence that he worked toward achieving every single one of them. The remaining 17 pledges were either achieved or are still being actively worked toward, with at least some hope they might be achieved in the next term of city council.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre has been treating his 2022 civic election campaign pledges as a checklist since he was elected. Lefebvre has sporadically brought up these pledges both publicly and in conversation with Sudbury.com in the months and years that followed the Oct. 24, 2022, civic election, as he notched off achievements.

Sudbury.com counted 19 specific pledges during Lefebvre's 2022 campaign, and found evidence that he worked toward achieving every single one of them. Although successes varied, including some longer timelines than Lefebvre originally pledged, only two were plainly not achieved with no realistic hope of being accomplished within the current term of city council or the next four-year term.

The remaining 17 pledges were either achieved or are still being actively worked toward, with at least some hope they might be achieved in the next term of city council. Reflecting on his and city council's achievements since the 2022 election, Lefebvre said, I really feel that we were able to create a city where people want to invest in great jobs.

Listing several significant investments of recent months, including Sandvik's $85-million mining industry shop and the recently announced $125-million mine rescue training facility, Lefebvre added, There are more coming. On May 12, Lefebvre announced that he is running for a second term in the Oct. 26 civic election. Although he plans on announcing his full platform in September, Sudbury.com sat down with Lefebvre for an interview recently to dig deep into his 2022 pledges. Additional context was drawn from past reporting.

Pledge: The arena/event centre should only proceed with funds originally borrowed. The lead-up to the 2022 civic election came in the wake of the previous city council cancelling the Kingsway Entertainment District municipal event centre due to rising costs. As such, it was clear the newly elected city council would have to decide how the city moved forward.

Lefebvre said that whatever shape the event centre project took, it should not exceed the money already allocated by the last council - less the amounts that have been already spent. We need to live within or below that budget maximum. The city borrowed $90 million for the Kingsway Entertainment District, of which approximately $85 million remained at the time.

In April 2024, a unanimous city council voted to approve a $200-million downtown event centre and $135 million in new debt to help make it happen. Although Lefebvre's target is tentatively off by a wide margin of $135 million, he told Sudbury.com that it's not due to a lack of trying.

It was always his intention to pursue a renovation of the more than 70-year-old Sudbury Community Arena, which a successful September 2023 motion put forward by Lefebvre sought information regarding alongside other options. The results, he said, made it clear that the city needed to proceed with a new build which far exceeded the cost limit Lefebvre had set out to achieve.

The report revealed a renewal of the existing arena would cost $180 million and not fully realize the results city council sought. A new build at $200 million ended up making more sense, Lefebvre said. I have got to listen to the experts that we hire and the studies that we commission, look at it and take it seriously. By doing it properly with a brand-new event centre, he said the city would create the stronger downtown hub council sought.

We're already hearing from businesses that will be establishing themselves there, he said. There's a lot of great positive momentum because of that investment by the city.

Meanwhile, the $135 million in additional debt has yet to be secured, and Lefebvre said the hope is to bring this total down as much as possible. A staff report is expected to come forward during the June 23 city council meeting which will outline an updated debt financing strategy. Pledge: The city should roll out electric buses more quickly than currently planned.

The standing plan at the time, following the city's Community Energy and Emissions Plan, was for the city's GOVA Transit fleet to be fully electric by 2035. Lefebvre argued prior to the 2022 election that the city should speed up this timeline.

However, city council soured on the idea of electric buses last year due to their projected cost. Within a study period of 2023-50, the net additional cost using 2023 numbers associated with shifting from diesel to battery-electric buses across the 59-vehicle fleet, was projected at $89.1 million. It's unfortunate, Lefebvre said. We would have loved to be at the forefront of that.

The technology's not there yet. Some have adopted it and it's been a disaster in some municipalities. The city is still taking some measures toward their environmental goals by equipping one diesel bus with a HYGN unit, which converts diesel engines into hydrogen hybrids





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Mayor Paul Lefebvre 2022 Civic Election Pledges City Council Sudbury.Com

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