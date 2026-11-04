Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs Mayor John Dalzell Charged With Five Counts of Theft

Mayor John Dalzell of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, Quebec, faces five theft charges for allegedly stealing Bacardi rum bottles from an SAQ store in Saint-Sauveur. He has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on January 22.

The mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs, Quebec, John Dalzell, has been charged with five counts of theft under $5,000 for allegedly stealing bottles of Bacardi rum from a liquor store and leaving without paying.

Crown prosecutors filed the charges on November 4, 2026. The alleged offences occurred at the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) location in Saint-Sauveur, off Highway 15. The charge sheet states that on each date Dalzell stole a bottle of Bacardi from the SAQ. The alleged thefts took place on October 28, November 11, November 22, and November 29, 2025, as well as on February 3, 2026.

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Dalzell Pleads Not Guilty To Rum Theft Charges

Dalzell has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He is due back in court on January 22. Dalzell is a former Montreal police officer. He was the assistant director of the Montreal Urban Community Police Service between 1990 and 1997.

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In 1986, the Governor General of Canada awarded him the Police Exemplary Service Medal. He was appointed to the Canadian Advisory Council on National Security in 2005. The local newspaper, the Journal des Citoyens, noted that Dalzell won a city council byelection in 2024. He had previously served a four-year term in the 1990s.

He ran unopposed for mayor in 2025. Dalzell also serves on the Pays-d'en-Haut MRC council. MRC spokesperson Martin Bujold said the organization is aware of the charges but cannot comment due to ongoing legal proceedings. We take this situation seriously and understand the concerns it may raise, said Bujold.

Background On Sainte Anne Des Lacs And Saq Outlet

Sainte-Anne-des-Lacs is a small town founded in 1946. It is located about 80 kilometres north of Montreal and has a population of 4,100 people. The town is in the Laurentians region and is part of the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut. The SAQ outlet where the alleged thefts took place is in Saint-Sauveur, a neighbouring municipality.

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The SAQ is a provincial Crown corporation responsible for the sale of alcoholic beverages in Quebec. The Saint-Sauveur location is a popular outlet for residents of the Laurentians. The case has drawn attention due to Dalzell's position as mayor and his background in law enforcement. If convicted, he could face penalties for theft under $5,000, which is a summary conviction offence in Canada.

Court Proceedings Continue As Dalzell Maintains Innocence

The court proceedings will continue on January 22, when Dalzell is expected to appear again. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Dalzell maintains his innocence. Dalzell's role on the Pays-d'en-Haut MRC council involves regional governance matters. The MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut oversees various services and planning for the area.

His position as mayor and MRC council member means the case could have implications for local politics. The news of the charges was reported by multiple outlets, including the Journal des Citoyens and other media. The story has been picked up widely due to the unusual nature of a mayor facing theft charges for allegedly stealing rum. The next court date is set for January 22, when more details may emerge.