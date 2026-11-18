Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow outlines her vision for a more affordable and safer city while requesting a structured financial solution from federal and provincial governments. Outgoing Speaker Frances Nunziata loses her post as Ausma Malik is elected to the role.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has unveiled her ambitious vision for the new municipal term, emphasizing that the council's primary mandate is to make the city more caring, more affordable, and safer.

This message was delivered during her first official address to the council, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Toronto city hall following the recent municipal election. Chow reiterated key election promises that resonate with residents' daily lives. These priorities include ensuring reliable TTC transit services, building more affordable housing, and fighting bad landlords who exploit tenants. She also highlighted plans to address traffic congestion and significantly expand the city's school lunch program to support vulnerable children.

Also read Toronto Council Meets as Olivia Chow Outlines Vision and New Roles Assigned

Mayor Focuses On Everyday Citizen Experiences

The mayor stressed that citizens do not experience their city through abstract budgets and policies. Instead, they experience it through small moments of everyday life, which her administration aims to improve. This human-centric approach forms the core of her strategy for governance. A critical component of her address involved the city's pressing fiscal challenges.

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Chow suggested that she is hoping to seek a structured financial solution with the provincial and federal governments. This need arises as the city is currently facing a substantial budget shortfall of $1.1 billion for the upcoming year. Chow was firm in her stance regarding past financial arrangements. She stated that the city cannot keep going back to Queen's Park and Ottawa year after year asking for another agreement or another check.

She criticized previous measures as band-aid solutions that fail to address systemic issues. The mayor argued that the city needs a structured financial solution that is fair, predictable, and grows with the economy. She believes that when cities are strong, Canada is stronger. This sentiment underscores her call for a sustainable funding model rather than temporary fixes.

New Councillors And Council Leadership Changes

In her speech, Chow welcomed both returning councillors and seven new members to the council. The incoming group includes former Liberal MPs Nate Erskine-Smith and Shaun Chen. Their addition brings fresh political experience to the municipal legislative body. Significant changes also occurred in council leadership roles.

Spadina-Fort York Councillor Ausma Malik was elected as the new speaker of council. This marks a shift in the traditional leadership structure of Toronto city hall. The election result saw the end of an era for former councillor Frances Nunziata. Nunziata, who served as speaker for sixteen years, lost in the election.

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Her departure concludes a long tenure of leadership within the municipal government. The new term begins at Toronto city hall with this council meeting being the first since the municipal election. The focus is now on translating campaign promises into tangible policy changes. Residents will be watching closely to see how the new administration delivers on its bold commitments.