Mayor Adams on Trump's Knicks Attendance: "I'll Leave the President to Watch the Knicks as He Wants"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams diplomatically responds to questions about Donald Trump attending Knicks games amid the team's playoff run, while also subtly trolling Vivek Ramaswamy. The Knicks advance to the NBA Finals.

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The news content then shifts to a lighthearted political anecdote involving New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former President Donald Trump. The story originates from the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA playoffs, where the New York Knicks faced the Cleveland Cavaliers. During Game 2, a member of the press pool asked Mayor Adams if he would be linking up with Trump, who was known to be attending games.

Adams, a native New Yorker, confirmed he would be in the crowd for Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. He kept his answer diplomatic when questioned about Trump's presence. He stated that if the president comes to watch the Knicks, he will leave the president to watch as he wants. Adams mentioned he has been lucky enough to attend a few games this season, finding it lovely to sit in the cheaper seats.

He noted he will see where he finds himself rooting from for future games. When asked if Trump could jinx the Knicks' winning streak, Adams refused to analyze the president's fandom. He emphasized that anyone who wants to come and watch the Knicks, pray for their three-point shots, and see their clutch players should be welcomed. The mayor also took a subtle jab at Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

After the Cavs' 93-130 loss to the Knicks, Ramaswamy posted a pre-game snap of his courtside "date night" with his wife Apoorva on social media. Adams reposted those images to both his personal and official government X (formerly Twitter) accounts without adding any commentary. The Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after trouncing the Cavaliers. They are still awaiting their opponent in the championship series.

The Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs were ongoing, with OKC leading the series 3-2. Game 6 was scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The original text included promotional material about signing up for email marketing and agreeing to terms, which is omitted here as boilerplate. The core news is a political-human-interest story blending NYC politics with NBA playoff excitement





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Eric Adams Donald Trump New York Knicks NBA Finals Vivek Ramaswamy Madison Square Garden NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals

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