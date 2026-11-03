Private Jet Crashes in Palm Beach County Killing All Nine Including Two Children

A Learjet 60 flying from Texas to the Bahamas crashed on a Florida highway after reporting ice and turbulence, killing all nine people on board, including a tech entrepreneur, his family, and a 20-year-old co-pilot.

A private jet flying from Austin, Texas to the Bahamas crashed into a busy Palm Beach County road on Sunday, killing all nine people on board.

The Learjet 60 plunged more than 27,000 feet in one minute before striking Military Trail just before 1 p.m., authorities said. The crash is the second deadliest in the United States this year, following a skydiving plane crash in Butler, Missouri, in June that killed 12. It is also the deadliest crash involving a Learjet 60, according to Flight Safety Foundation data.

Also read Learjet 60 crashes in Palm Beach County, killing all nine aboard

Pilot Describes Icing and Turbulence

Minutes before the crash, co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras reported light, clear ice, an outside air temperature of -47 degrees Celsius, and moderate turbulence that bounced the plane by up to 700 feet. She was speaking with the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center, according to radio calls captured by LiveATC.net. After reporting precipitation and requesting to climb, she declared an emergency. Mayday, mayday! she said.

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We are descending 10,000 feet per minute. We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute. We are going to crash into the ground. The pilot then sent a final transmission: We are out of time.

Dashcam video shows the jet slammed nose-first like a missile into the road before erupting in flames and sending thick black smoke into the sky. Bystander video showed a fiery crater gouged into Military Trail, with pavement buckled and shattered around the wreckage. Residents of a nearby mobile home park ran outside after the explosion rattled their homes. I heard and felt the boom, said Andrew Mannino, a Palm Beach County resident.

The power immediately went out. Then came the smell of smoke and a large black cloud rising into the sky, he said. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that one person on the ground sustained a leg injury. Officials initially said no injuries were reported on the ground.

Victims Named by Families

Investigators are working to determine what caused the aircraft to plunge from about 35,000 feet. While authorities have not officially identified those on board, families have named eight of the nine victims. They include tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp, as well as their two children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. The family said in a statement that the children were the light of their lives.

Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever, the statement said. Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return. The couple split their time between Aspen, Colorado and Austin.

Robinson co-founded Retention.com, an e-commerce data company. Sharp had worked in public relations and was a gifted ceramics artist who created minimalistic vases and softly sloping bowls. It is quite a blow, Dudley Sharp, Helen Sharp's father, told The Palm Beach Post by phone on Monday. We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane.

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Also on board was Anita Maria Cetina, identified in the family's statement as the children's caretaker. Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family, the statement said, adding she leaves a legacy of unconditional love and devotion. Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, two people full of joy and adventure, were also on board, the family statement said.

From the moment they met, Reed and Fehr were all in on each other and the life they were building, the statement said. Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, the co-pilot who made the mayday call, was 20 years old, her family told CNN Brasil. She was a very good girl - responsible, hardworking, her mother, Camila Gadelha Corteleti, told CNN Brasil. Her family, who are Brazilian, live in Florida, where Filgueiras was raised.

Before Filgueiras even had her driver's license, she had gotten her hands on a pilot's license at age 17, her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, told CNN Brasil. Though some people were taken aback by her eagerness to be in the sky, Filgueiras was excited by it. I like being different than everyone, she had said. The other pilot has not been identified.

Weather and Flight Data Reviewed

Scattered storms were passing through the area at the time of the crash, and the plane passed through a strong cell just before it began descending. Federal investigators have said the storm will be part of their investigation, though it is unclear if it contributed to the crash. The crash occurred between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Flight tracking data from ADS-B Exchange shows the jet plunged 27,000 feet in one minute before data was cut off. The investigation is ongoing.