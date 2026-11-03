Maya Gebala Receives First International Youth Heroism Award From Uvalde Foundation

Thirteen-year-old Maya Gebala becomes the first non-US recipient of the Youth Heroism Award from The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, recognized for her bravery during the Tumbler Ridge shooting.

Maya Gebala has been honored with the inaugural international Youth Heroism Award from a United States-based charity established in response to a tragic school shooting. The thirteen-year-old survivor of the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, is the first person outside the United States to receive this specific recognition. The award was presented by the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation, also known as The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, which created the honor to highlight young individuals who display extraordinary courage and leadership.

Foundation Origins And Award Criteria

The Youth Peace and Justice Foundation was established following the devastating mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. That attack resulted in the deaths of nineteen children and two teachers, prompting the creation of this charitable organization dedicated to youth justice and peace. The foundation states that its Youth Heroism Award recognizes young people who demonstrate exceptional courage, leadership, compassion, or selfless action while helping others. Maya Gebala was singled out for her actions during the February 10 attack in Tumbler Ridge as well as her determination throughout the difficult recovery period.

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Courage Displayed During Tumbler Ridge Attack

Maya Gebala was gravely injured during the Tumbler Ridge shooting, an incident where Jesse Van Rootselaar killed eight people before taking his own life. According to accounts shared by her family, she attempted to secure the school library door to help protect other students as the attack unfolded. The foundation's announcement highlights these specific actions as evidence of her bravery in the face of unimaginable danger. Daniel Chapin, the president of the foundation, emphasized that heroism is not defined by age or whether the individual walked away unharmed.

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Recovery Milestones And Hospital Release

Maya Gebala was released from BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver last week, marking a significant milestone more than eight months after being shot three times during the attack. Her release concludes a long and arduous recovery process that began immediately after the violence in Tumbler Ridge. The foundation noted that her determination throughout this difficult recovery was a key factor in selecting her for the award. This recognition serves as a testament to her resilience and the support provided by medical staff and her community during her rehabilitation.

Official Statements On Youth Heroism

Daniel Chapin stated in a formal statement that Maya was a young girl facing an unimaginable situation and showed courage in the midst of it. He expressed that the foundation is honored to recognize her contributions and bravery. The award underscores the foundation's mission to identify and celebrate acts of kindness and bravery among youth globally. As the first international recipient, Maya Gebala's story brings attention to the global impact of such tragedies and the strength of those who survive them.