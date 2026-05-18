May Highlights: International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, march in Montreal, cancer treatment, flooding in Hawaii, international MP visit, Boeing sales, recall & more.

A wide range of news stories are highlighted in May, that includes: the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, a march in Montreal, cancer treatment, flooding in Hawaii, international MP visit, Boeing sales, and recall of organic microgreens.

HIV Edmonton hosted an International AIDS Candlelight Memorial in Honour of Lives Lost on May 17, 2026. A march took place in Montreal as a call to allies of the LGBTQ+ communities.

A man with Stage 4 cancer saw an improvement with a new treatment but at a high cost. Schools were affected by a fire in Midland. An e-bike battery explosion caused a road closure in Nanaimo. A Canadian MP received backlash after a visit to Taiwan.

Boeing sales to China fell lower than expected. A Hawaiian farmer struggles with the worst flooding in 20 years and fewer veggies at the market. Steven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. The PGA Championship was won by Aaron Rai who is the first English-born winner since over a century.

A recall was announced for organic microgreens due to possible E.coli contamination. The other news stories include a FOI request in Waterloo, a bank shooting, and a lottery winner in Jarvis





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

International AIDS Candlelight Memorial March In Montreal Cancer Treatment Flooding In Hawaii International MP Visit Boeing Sales Recall Of Organic Microgreens

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wild May long weekend comes with a weather warningSaskatchewan’s first long weekend of camping, golf and summer is here, but it doesn't feel that way. A severe spring storm slammed the province this week, bringing winds that topped 100 km/h, alongside flooding and flurries.

Read more »

Graduated International Student Sees His Work Permit Denied for Missing a Language Test RequirementA recent University of British Columbia graduate, Lukas Troni, was surprised when a rejection letter from the federal government denied his post-graduation work permit because he did not include his English language test results in his application. Troni, who is fluent in English, claimed that the required language test was not mentioned in the application's application guide and was unclear in the required documents section. While Troni is not the only one facing this issue, a Reddit community focused on postgraduate work permits is filled with similar stories.

Read more »

WHO declares Congo-Uganda Ebola outbreak an international health emergency after 300 suspected cases, 88 deathsThe World Health Organization's (WHO) declaration comes after reporting of more than 300 suspected cases and 88 deaths from the Ebola disease in Congo and Uganda. The Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease, is responsible for the outbreak. The global response to previous declarations, however, has been mixed. Experts criticized the WHO for not mobilizing enough resources to affected countries during the mpox outbreak in 2022.

Read more »

Gordie Howe International Bridge tests deck edge lightsCrews are testing something new on the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Read more »