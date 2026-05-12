May 2026 News Headlines

A collection of news articles from May 2026, including Keli Holiday's performance, an insurance dispute, armed robbery, deaths in Lake Erie, a new Canadian asylum law, signs of an emotionally unsafe relationship, a U.S. man's charge, and the best advent calendars for 2025 in Canada.

Keli Holiday , also known as Adam Hyde , performed in Toronto and other North American cities in May 2026 . An Ottawa man says his insurance company refuses to reimburse for a brand-name drug despite a doctor's note .

Regina police are seeking tips in an armed robbery on Victoria Ave. The deaths of a father and young son in Lake Erie are still being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police. A new Canadian asylum law leaves some migrants in limbo. Experts explain the signs of an emotionally unsafe relationship.

A U.S. man has been charged with online luring of a 10-year-old Manitoba girl. The best advent calendars for 2025 in Canada have been listed. A smart laundry basket has solved a household argument. Budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items have been recommended.

Last-minute beauty discounts have been listed to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale ends





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Keli Holiday Adam Hyde Toronto North American Cities May 2026 Insurance Company Brand-Name Drug Doctor's Note Armed Robbery Victoria Ave Armed Robbery Ontario Provincial Police Canadian Asylum Law Migrant Emotionally Unsafe Relationship U.S. Man Online Luring 10-Year-Old Manitoba Girl Smart Laundry Basket Household Argument Advent Calendars Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Last-Minute Beauty Discounts

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