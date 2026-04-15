Maximizing Your Down Payment: A Dual Strategy with FHSA and RRSP

A comprehensive guide for young Canadians on leveraging both the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) and the Home Buyers' Plan within Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) to accelerate savings and achieve homeownership.

For many young Canadians, the dream of homeownership feels increasingly out of reach. However, strategic use of government-backed savings plans like the First Home Savings Account ( FHSA ) and the Home Buyers' Plan (HBP) within Registered Retirement Savings Plans ( RRSP s) can significantly pave the way for a down payment . This approach, while requiring careful planning and potentially short-term borrowing, can accelerate savings and make owning a home a more tangible reality.

The FHSA offers a powerful incentive for first-time homebuyers. It allows individuals to contribute up to $8,000 annually, with a lifetime maximum of $40,000. Crucially, these contributions are tax-deductible, generating a tax refund that can be reinvested. Withdrawals for a qualifying home purchase are entirely tax-free, provided certain conditions are met and the funds are used within 15 years. Eligibility for an FHSA requires individuals to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian resident, and not have owned a home in the current or previous four years.

Complementing the FHSA, the HBP allows Canadians to withdraw funds from their RRSPs for a down payment. This plan permits tax-free withdrawals of up to $60,000 per person (or $120,000 for a couple). Unlike FHSA withdrawals, HBP funds must be repaid to the RRSP over a 15-year period, beginning two years after the withdrawal. To participate in the HBP, individuals must have existing RRSP contribution room, which is calculated based on earned income.

A hypothetical scenario illustrates the potential of combining these plans. Consider Virginia, a 25-year-old earning $70,000 annually who dedicates 10% of her after-tax income towards her home savings. Initially, she prioritizes maximizing her FHSA contributions. She plans to borrow a portion of the annual contribution to reach the $8,000 limit, using her anticipated tax refund from the deduction to repay the loan. After five years, she will have maxed out her FHSA. From the sixth year onwards, she shifts her savings strategy to maximize her RRSP contributions, again potentially using short-term borrowing and reinvesting tax refunds to pay off the loans. Over 15 years, this disciplined approach, even with an assumed 6% annual growth rate, could result in a substantial sum available for a down payment.

By the end of 15 years, Virginia could have over $145,000 available from her FHSA and RRSP combined, a significant step towards achieving her homeownership goals. This demonstrates that with careful financial planning and utilization of available government programs, the path to owning a first home in Canada, though challenging, is certainly achievable for motivated individuals.





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