Max Verstappen ridicules George Russell following a late-race error at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, calling the Mercedes driver a joke and claiming he is far below his level.

Max Verstappen openly mocked George Russell after securing victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, ridiculing the Mercedes driver for a critical late-race error that cost him second place. The four-time Formula 1 world champion laughed at Russell's mistake, labeling the Englishman's 2026 season a "complete joke" and asserting that Russell is "so far below my level" that he remains completely unbothered by the Mercedes driver's persistent criticisms.

Verstappen Triumphs With Mockery

Verstappen and Russell exchanged the lead numerous times during the intense Las Vegas Grand Prix, maintaining a frosty relationship that has persisted for years. Near the end of the race, Russell was fighting teammate Kimi Antonelli for second place when he locked up on the penultimate lap and crashed into the wall. Verstappen, who went on to win the race, broadcast a radio message laughing at the incident, saying "Ha ha, well done! My God," before continuing to gleefully mock Russell after stepping out of his car.

Also read George Russell Tops Las Vegas GP Practice Amid Verstappen Incident

Verstappen Dismisses Russell's Criticism

When asked about the thrilling overtake-fest at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen quickly redirected the conversation to his rival, stating the race had "nothing to do with Formula 1" but enjoyed the action because "one person in particular didn't stand a chance." Russell had previously reignited their rivalry by calling out Verstappen after an incident in Friday's final practice, accusing him of walking around as if he is "bigger and better than everyone else." Verstappen responded that Russell's comments do not motivate him, calling the Mercedes driver an "all talk" competitor and a "complete joke" on the track.

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Deepening Feud and Past Incidents

The conflict between the two drivers extends beyond recent events, with a history of tension dating back to the 2024 season. At that time, Russell called Verstappen a "bully" and claimed he was threatened to be driven off the road at the Qatar Grand Prix, an accusation Verstappen denied. The rivalry continued in 2025, when Verstappen drove into the side of Russell's car at the Spanish Grand Prix, nearly resulting in a race ban. Russell later referenced this incident in Canada, further infuriating Verstappen, who has now labeled Russell's recent behavior as "Perfect Karma" following his crash.

Russell Defends High-Risk Strategy

Russell did not back down after his error, stating he would repeat his move on Kimi Antonelli despite the consequences. He explained that he felt compelled to go for the overtake to win the race, describing it as a "high risk, high reward" situation with only two laps remaining. Although Russell admitted he got the move "very slightly wrong" and the lockup was unavoidable, he remained firm in his decision, expressing disappointment but no regret for the aggressive maneuver that ended his chance at a podium finish in Las Vegas.