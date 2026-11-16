Max Verstappen and McLaren Prepare for Las Vegas Grand Prix Amid Title Fallout

Max Verstappen and McLaren enter the Las Vegas Grand Prix with momentum after controversial results in Brazil. Key stats, schedule, and predictions for the night race on the Strip Circuit.

Formula 1 returns to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit for the twenty-first round of the season, bringing a mix of high-speed drama and significant narrative weight to the neon-lit streets. The event arrives just days after a chaotic São Paulo Grand Prix where McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed his third victory of the year, while reigning world champion Kimi Antonelli spun out of the lead in wet conditions.

Max Verstappen delivered a masterful performance for Red Bull, starting from twenty-first position on the grid and charging through the pack to secure second place. This result reshapes the immediate momentum heading into Las Vegas, where Verstappen sits second in the title standings with three victories and twelve podiums this season. The field now turns its attention to a circuit known for its unique night-time challenges and iconic backdrops.

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Las Vegas Grand Prix Schedule and Viewing Details

All times for the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend are listed in Eastern Standard Time (EST). The action begins on Thursday, November nineteen with Practice One running from 7:20 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., followed immediately by Practice Two from 10:50 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fans in Canada can access every practice session exclusively via TSN Premium, available on TSN.ca and the TSN App, which offers a multiplex view allowing simultaneous feeds.

Friday, November twenty, features the Final Practice session from 7:20 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The critical qualifying session follows from 10:50 p.m. to 1 a.m., with both Friday night qualifying and the race itself broadcast on linear channels TSN1 and TSN5. The Las Vegas Grand Prix race is scheduled for Saturday, November twenty-two at 10:50 p.m., concluding a high-stakes weekend for the twenty-lap, five-kilometer track.

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Circuit Features and Historical Precedents

Located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is one of the newest and flashiest street races on the calendar, having debuted in 2023 after a development cost of approximately $500 million. The route traverses famous landmarks including the Bellagio and the Sphere, offering a stark contrast to traditional daytime circuits with its challenging night-time racing conditions. The track is strictly fifty laps long, covering a distance of four kilometers per lap with a lap record of 1:33.365 set by Max Verstappen in 2023.

Historical data highlights Max Verstappen as the most successful driver at this venue with two wins in 2023 and 2025. George Russell holds one victory from 2024, securing the constructors' championship double for Mercedes. Pole positions have been claimed by Charles Leclerc in 2023, George Russell in 2024, and Lando Norris in 2025, indicating a highly competitive qualifying landscape that often dictates race outcomes.

Stakeholder Positions and Recent Controversies

The narrative leading into this weekend is heavily influenced by the disqualifications from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2025, where McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were removed from the results due to a technical infringement. This penalty served as a major blow to the title race with only two rounds remaining, yet Norris has since rebounded with a win in São Paulo. McLaren has introduced a heavily upgraded car that appears well-suited to the current conditions, allowing Norris to carry his winning momentum into the cold nights of Vegas.

Mercedes has capitalized on recent instability, with George Russell wrapping up the constructors' championship in Brazil. A week prior, Kimi Antonelli was crowned world champion, though he lost the lead in São Paulo. Verstappen remains a formidable contender, having already won twice in Las Vegas. His ability to recover from twenty-first on the grid in the previous race demonstrates the resilience and strategic depth Red Bull has brought to the season finale push.

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Real-World Impact and Weather Conditions

Visitors and spectators face a distinct environmental challenge, with the weather forecast predicting cold temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees Celsius during the race weekend. This is a world away from the soaring temperatures experienced at other circuits throughout the year, adding a layer of complexity for teams managing tire degradation and car performance. The cold conditions also affect the visibility and track grip, making the night race a unique test of engineering and driver skill.

For those attending, the best vantage points include the West Harmon Zone grandstands, which offer excellent views of the final corner and pit straight. Alternatively, high-end packages are available through various casinos that have built specially designed race zones around the circuit. These venues provide an exclusive viewing experience amidst the glitter of the Las Vegas Strip, blending the glamour of the city with the intensity of Formula 1 competition.