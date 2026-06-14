Max Meyer Leads Miami Marlins to 4-2 Victory Over Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer delivered a strong performance, allowing just one run over six innings while stranding nine base runners in a 4-2 road win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. The Pirates' ace Paul Skenes suffered his fourth consecutive loss despite striking out 10 batters. Key defensive plays and timely hitting from Heriberto Hernández and Joe Mack powered the Marlins' offense.

The Miami Marlins secured a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in Pittsburgh, with starting pitcher Max Meyer turning in a commanding six-inning outing.

Meyer limited the Pirates to a single run while scattering four hits and walking one, striking out six to earn the win. He repeatedly worked out of jams, leaving nine runners on base throughout his start. The Marlins staked him to an early lead thanks to a pair of second-inning home runs off Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Heriberto Hernández opened the scoring by launching a 403-foot blast into the left-field bleachers, while Joe Mack followed with a 424-foot drive to center field that extended the lead to 2-0. Skenes (6-6), who has not won since May 12, saw his record fall to 0-4 over that span despite a dominant 10-strikeout performance over six innings. He permitted four hits and one walk, with two of those hits leaving the yard in the decisive second frame.

Pirates hitters did pressure Meyer repeatedly, starting in the fourth inning when three consecutive singles loaded the bases with nobody out. The rally produced one run on Jake Mangum's RBI single before Meyer responded by striking out Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz to limit the damage.

In the fifth, Meyer hit Tyler Callihan with a pitch to reload the bases with two outs, but centerfielder Jakob Marsee made a diving catch on Mangum's sharp liner to rob what would have been a likely extra-base hit and a go-ahead score. The Pirates threatened again in the seventh, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs, but reliever Calvin Faucher ended the threat by striking out Callihan.

Pittsburgh ultimately left 11 men on base, going just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Marlins relievers held the lead into the ninth, with Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards each driving in runs off Pittsburgh's Brandan Bidois in the eighth to push the advantage to 4-1. Closer Pete Fairbanks walked two but struck out two in the ninth before surrendering a two-out home run to Bryan Reynolds, making the final score 4-2. Fairbanks collected his ninth save.

The Marlins will begin a three-game series in Philadelphia on Monday with right-hander Ryan Gusto (0-1, 6.00 ERA) starting against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (5-1, 2.22 ERA). The Pirates open a three-game series at the Athletics that same day with Jared Jones (1-0, 4.73 ERA) on the mound against J.T. Ginn (4-3, 3.15 ERA)





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Miami Marlins Pittsburgh Pirates Max Meyer Paul Skenes Heriberto Hernández Joe Mack Baseball MLB PIT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold and silver prices crash explained: What happens next.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .

Read more »

Marlins beat the Pirates for their 7th straight victoryOwen Caissie had a two-run double to cap a four-run seventh inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory and ninth in 10 games in June.

Read more »

Former Senator Max McCormick Retires from Pro Hockey After Decade-Long CareerMax McCormick, a former Senator, has announced his retirement from professional hockey after a decade-long career. He was a fan favourite as the captain of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and retires as the franchise's all-time leader in goals.

Read more »

Former training partner predicts Conor McGregor will KO Max Holloway at UFC 329Dillon Danis is making some bold predictions about Conor McGregor.

Read more »