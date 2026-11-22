Man United suffered a historic 4-0 defeat to Liverpool under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. This report details the match events, stats, and Premier League implications.

Man United endured a catastrophic start to Mauricio Pochettino's managerial tenure, suffering a 4-0 demolition by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The Argentine coach, recently departing his role with the U.S. men's national team, witnessed his new squad concede two goals and play with ten men after just thirteen minutes of play. This result leaves the 20-time English champions second from last in the Premier League standings, with only one victory in their last eleven games heading into the weekend fixture.

Pochettino Equals Historic Defeat Record

The defeat marks the heaviest loss suffered by a Man United manager in their debut match, equalling a club record set by Lal Hilditch in October 1926. According to Opta, Hilditch also lost 4-0 on his debut, this time against Bolton Wanderers. Pochettino described the pain of the result but emphasized the need for resilience, stating that the team must translate their anger into energy for the next game. He acknowledged the severity of the situation while urging his players to keep their heads up and work immediately following the match.

Also read United States reportedly set to host Copa América for third time in 2028

Yoro Red Card Changes Game Dynamics

The match dynamics shifted irrevocably in the eighth minute when defender Leny Yoro was sent off for fouling Alexander Isak. The striker was through on goal when Yoro committed the infraction on the edge of the penalty area. Dominik Szoboszlai capitalized on the error, blasting home a free kick in the tenth minute to put Liverpool ahead. Three minutes later, Florian Wirtz volleyed in a second goal, leaving Man United trailing by two goals before halftime. Pochettino argued that Yoro should not have received a red card and insisted the incident changed the game completely, noting that their tactical plan was in the bin after eight minutes.

Liverpool Celebrates 700th Premier League Win

Liverpool secured their 700th Premier League victory, becoming only the third team in English top-flight history to reach that milestone, joining Man United and Arsenal. The Reds extended their lead to three goals in the 66th minute through Rio Ngumoha and added a fourth in the 82nd via Victor Munoz. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk highlighted the team's focus on denying confidence to the new manager's side during the crucial opening period. The win moved Liverpool up to fourth place in the standings, while the atmosphere at Anfield was charged with taunts from fans targeting Pochettino's future at the club.

Advertisement

Pochettino Defends Player Effort and Tactics

Despite the heavy loss, Mauricio Pochettino praised his squad's commitment and desire to fight. He claimed that forward Bryan Mbeumo should have been awarded a penalty earlier in the match, pointing to perceived injustices. The coach insisted that the players demonstrated unbelievable effort and that the match served as a positive test of their character. He stressed the need for unity and responsibility within the dressing room, emphasizing that the players are committed to the club despite the harsh reality of the result.

Brighton Stumble and Other League Results

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Brighton suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hull City, missing a chance to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal. Hull secured their first league win since August, thanks to two goals by Oli McBurnie in added time after Brighton's Costinha received a red card in the 89th minute. Brighton's impressive run ended, and they remain second in the table. Meanwhile, Arsenal dropped points by drawing 2-2 with Newcastle, and third-placed Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham, keeping the title race tightly contested at the top of the table.