Mattr Corp Transformed into Growth Stock with AmerCable Acquisition

Mattr Corp has evolved from a turnaround play to a growth stock following its AmerCable acquisition, driven by AI data center demand and renewable energy expansion despite increased debt risks.

Mattr Corp, formerly known as Shawcor, has demonstrated significant transformation into a growth-oriented entity through strategic acquisitions and operational pivots. The company, which has been tracked by Contra the Heard since 2021, has navigated complex market challenges to position itself at the center of the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. This evolution marks a departure from its earlier struggles as a contrarian security dealing with heavy writedowns and poor acquisition timing. The shift is primarily attributed to the company's deliberate move away from traditional oil and gas operations toward high-demand technology and renewable energy sectors.

The ZCL Composites Acquisition and Turnaround Strategy

The journey to this current status began with a difficult period for the organization when it was still operating under the name Shawcor. In 2019, the firm purchased ZCL Composites, a manufacturer of plastic storage tanks, at a price that ultimately proved too high for the market conditions at the time. The timing of this deal proved disastrous as the global pandemic approached, leading to massive writedowns on the income statement during 2020 and 2021. These financial hits caused the stock price to tank and led analysts to slash their price targets significantly.

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Despite the severe downturn in stock performance, the underlying balance sheet remained strong, and the executive team maintained a clear strategy for turnaround. Insiders were well-aligned with shareholders, and the low valuation of the enterprise compelled Contra the Heard to take an initial stake. The average purchase price at that time was recorded at $4.96, with an initial sell target set between $20.00 and $25.00. This foundational investment provided the capital base for future restructuring efforts as the company sought to emerge from the pandemic-induced lows.

The Pivot to Material Technology and Modernization

As the company stabilized, it began to shed its legacy baggage and rebrand itself as Mattr, signaling a fresh direction in the materials technology sector. The organization officially divested its oil and gas business to focus entirely on its core materials expertise. Management unveiled a comprehensive 2030 roadmap designed to capitalize on long-term industrial trends. This strategic plan was divided into two distinct phases to guide the company's growth trajectory and operational improvements over the next several years.

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The first phase of the roadmap focused on material capital expenditures through 2025, centered on a strategy dubbed modernization, expansion, and optimization. This initiative aimed to significantly expand manufacturing facilities located in Ontario, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. These expansions were critical for increasing production capacity to meet the rising demand for advanced materials. The second phase of the roadmap envisions annual sales growth exceeding 10 percent per year through 2030, with an ambition to expand EBITDA margins to more than 20 percent.

The AmerCable Acquisition and Debt Risks

A pivotal moment in Mattr's evolution occurred when the C-suite decided to acquire the U.S.-based wire and cable business AmerCable for US$280-million, approximately $390-million at the time of the transaction. This deal was designed to increase exposure to the U.S. cable market, a sector directly feeding the rapid build-out of AI data centers. The acquisition also created cross-selling opportunities for the rest of the business and helped mitigate some of the negative effects associated with tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Management expected this transaction to grow sales, boost EBITDA margins, and propel earnings per share higher.

However, the acquisition came with significant financial and operational risks. To finance the purchase, Mattr slashed its cash cushion and took on substantial debt, increasing its leverage profile considerably. The buyout also exposed the company to integration risks similar to those experienced during the earlier ZCL Composites acquisition. Through much of 2025, concerns about the execution of this deal loomed large, with investors watching closely to see if the promised synergies would materialize or if the debt burden would hinder growth. This period required careful monitoring of debt movements and market reception to the new business unit.

Market Response and Investor Adjustments in 2026

As the company entered 2026, investors continued to watch the story closely, looking for signs that AmerCable synergies were emerging and that leverage was decreasing. These conditions coalesced in late March after the firm reported decent fourth-quarter numbers and the debt began to move in the right direction. Simultaneously, the stock market tanked in response to geopolitical tensions involving Iran, creating an opportunity to buy. Contra the Heard increased its stake at $8.76, bringing the average purchase price to $6.20, a position that reflected confidence in the company's recovery and growth potential despite broader market volatility.

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In the months following this addition, the benefits of the AmerCable acquisition began to pay off significantly. The data center build-out boomed, accompanied by robust demand in the renewable energy and mining sectors. This combination drove healthy sales and margins, leading the C-suite to repeatedly increase its 2026 outlook in response to the strong performance. The operational results validated the strategic pivot, demonstrating that the company could successfully execute complex acquisitions and integrate new business lines effectively while maintaining growth momentum.

Valuation Concerns and Strategic Stake Reduction

Despite the encouraging performance and raised guidance, valuation concerns emerged by early October as the stock price became stretched. The data center hype faced meaningful financing friction and political risk, prompting a reassessment of the investment thesis. In response, Contra the Heard reduced its stake by roughly a third at $21.99, a move that translated into a gain of 254.7 percent. This sale acknowledged the risks of an AI bubble popping and the potential for the data center build-out to stall. The decision to sell was a tactical adjustment to lock in profits amid increasing market uncertainty and overvaluation concerns.

Since the partial sale, the stock has fallen back below $20.00, validating some of the caution exercised by the investors. By retaining two-thirds of the investment, the firm remains exposed to the possibility that Mattr's long-term multicycle growth story remains strong even if the current AI-driven business cycle ends badly. The analysis suggests that mergers and acquisitions can result in materially higher share prices over time if done cheaply, integrated well, and funded with manageable debt. However, the risks associated with the AmerCable acquisition have not completely disappeared, requiring continued vigilance.