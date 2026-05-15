Matthijs de Ligt out of World Cup after back surgery, targets Premier League return

Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands due to recent back surgery but is expected to return for the 2026-2027 Premier League season. De Ligt has expressed his gratitude for the support during his recovery and remains determined to play for Manchester United soon. The Dutch international, with 52 caps, has previously represented his country at two Euros and the 2022 World Cup. His absence leaves the Netherlands without a key defender in Group F against Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia.

Matthijs de Ligt will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup with the Netherlands due to a recent back surgery, Manchester United announced on Friday. The 25-year-old centre-back is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the 2026-2027 Premier League season, ending any hopes of representing his country in the tournament.

In a statement, de Ligt expressed his disappointment but remained optimistic about his future. Since November, I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option to return to playing football. I am grateful for the support Ive received during this challenging period, he said. I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible.

Hailing from Leiderdorp, de Ligt began his professional career at Ajax, where he made his senior debut in 2016. After successful stints at Juventus and Bayern Munich, he joined Manchester United in 2024. Over two seasons at Old Trafford, he has made 42 league appearances, establishing himself as a key defender for the Red Devils.

On the international stage, de Ligt has earned 52 caps for the Netherlands since his debut in 2017, featuring in two UEFA European Championships and the 2022 World Cup. De Ligts absence will be a significant blow to the Netherlands, who are set to compete in Group F alongside Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia. Their first match is scheduled for June 14 against Japan in Arlington, Texas.

The Netherlands will now have to regroup and adjust their defensive strategy without their experienced leader in the backline





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