The Toronto Maple Leafs had agreed to send Matthew Knies to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Alexander Zharovsky, another prospect, and two first-round picks, but the deal fell through at the deadline. It remains to be seen whether the Canadiens will still be able to revisit the trade this summer.

Matthew Knies trade between Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens nearly completed but fell through at deadline, and now it remains to be seen whether the deal will be revisited this summer.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had agreed to send the 23-year-old winger to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for top prospect Alexander Zharovsky, another prospect, and two first-round picks. However, the deal was not completed before the deadline, and with Brad Treliving no longer at the helm in Toronto, it remains to be seen whether the Canadiens will still be able to revisit the trade this summer.

Kent Hughes, the Canadiens' general manager, alluded to the deal in a recent interview, saying that the team had something big in the works but it didn't work out and they would revisit it in the summer. Hughes reiterated those comments this week, saying that the team still hopes to make the deal happen.

The Leafs are now under the leadership of John Chayka, and according to some reports, the team is willing to listen to trade offers for most of their players, except for Auston Matthews. The proposed trade would have seen Matthew Knies, who had a disappointing season with the Leafs, join the Canadiens in exchange for Zharovsky, who had a strong season in the KHL, and two other players.

The deal was reportedly agreed upon before the deadline, but it was not completed in time. It remains to be seen whether the Canadiens will still be able to revisit the trade this summer, especially with the new leadership in Toronto. The proposed trade would have been a significant one for both teams, with Knies being a key player for the Leafs and Zharovsky being a top prospect for the Canadiens.

The deal would have also seen the Leafs get rid of a player who had a disappointing season, while the Canadiens would have gotten a player who could potentially be a key contributor to their team. The proposed trade highlights the challenges of making trades in the NHL, where deals often fall through at the last minute due to various reasons.

The trade also shows that the Canadiens are willing to make big moves to improve their team, and that they are not afraid to take risks to get the players they want. The proposed trade also raises questions about the leadership of the Leafs and how they will approach the trade deadline this summer. With John Chayka at the helm, the Leafs may be more willing to listen to trade offers and make deals that could potentially improve their team.

The proposed trade also highlights the importance of having a good relationship between teams and their general managers, as it can make it easier to make deals and get things done. The proposed trade also raises questions about the future of the Leafs and how they will approach the trade deadline this summer. With the new leadership in place, the team may be more willing to make deals and take risks to improve their team.

The proposed trade also highlights the challenges of making trades in the NHL, where deals often fall through at the last minute due to various reasons. The trade also shows that the Canadiens are willing to make big moves to improve their team, and that they are not afraid to take risks to get the players they want. The proposed trade also raises questions about the leadership of the Leafs and how they will approach the trade deadline this summer.

With John Chayka at the helm, the Leafs may be more willing to listen to trade offers and make deals that could potentially improve their team. The proposed trade also highlights the importance of having a good relationship between teams and their general managers, as it can make it easier to make deals and get things done





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Matthew Knies Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens Alexander Zharovsky NHL Trade Deadline

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