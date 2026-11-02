Matt Tomkins Shines in NHL Return for Oilers Victory

Matt Tomkins earns first NHL start since 2024 with stellar performance for Edmonton Oilers. He stops 27 of 28 shots leading team to victory.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Matt Tomkins made a spectacular return to the National Hockey League on Sunday by making his first start since April 2024. He helped his hometown team secure an 11th win in 15 games with a dominant performance against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Tormenting Performance In Madison Square Garden

Tomkins was named the first star of the game after stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced. This was only his seventh career NHL start and his first since playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their regular-season finale. The 32-year-old netminder proved he still has elite-level form despite a long absence from the top tier of the sport.

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Captain Connor McDavid praised the goalie for giving the team a genuine chance to win. He noted that Tomkins was solid and made exactly the saves required to keep the Rangers at bay. The performance was particularly meaningful given the emotional journey Tomkins has endured to reach this point in his career.

A Long Road To The Top League

The Edmonton native began his hockey journey in the suburb of Sherwood Park before playing college hockey at Ohio State. He spent years developing in the minor leagues with teams such as the Indy Fuel and Rockford IceHogs. His international experience also includes stints with Frolunda and Farjestads BK in Sweden.

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Tomkins became Canada's starter at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing after the NHL withdrew from the tournament. He finally made his debut in the top league in the world in 2023, a few months after turning 29. This recent outing marks a significant milestone in a career that has taken him to many different places around the globe.

Seizing The Opportunity Amidst Injuries

Tomkins had to wait 928 days to start in the NHL again during this period. He played in 74 games in the American Hockey League for the Syracuse Crunch and Bakersfield Condors while waiting for an opening. The opportunity arose due to injuries to fellow Oilers goalies Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen.

Additionally, the scheduling of games on back-to-back days over the weekend created the need for Tomkins to step in. He acknowledged the uncertainty of the situation but remained focused on contributing to the team. He emphasized that there is always doubt regarding opportunities given the fierce competition among goalies worldwide.

Joy For Teammates And Hometown Fans

The victory brought joy to Tomkins and his teammates who appreciate the effort he put into earning this spot. McDavid expressed happiness for his colleague after seeing how hard he worked during the summer in Edmonton. He described the atmosphere at the arena as special and cool for such a significant moment in Tomkins career.

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With Tristan Jarry coming off back-to-back shutouts, this may be Tomkins' only chance during this call-up. He embraced the spotlight and aimed to enjoy the day while doing his part to help the team win. He reflected on the tough but enjoyable nature of his journey through junior, college, and minor league ranks.

Living The Dream For Oilers Fans

Tomkins has not complained about the bus rides and pit stops he experienced throughout his development. He loves playing the game and has enjoyed every step of a career that has taken him all over the world. Ending up in Edmonton as an Oilers fan was a highlight of his professional path.

He described the current opportunity as incredible and really fun after authoring a memorable performance. The world's most famous arena provided the perfect backdrop for his return to prominence. Tomkins celebrated the culmination of his hard work and dedication to the sport he loves.