Matt Olson’s Walk-Off Homer Lifts Braves to Dramatic Victory Over Tigers

Matt Olson’s ninth-inning two-run homer off Kenley Jansen propelled the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers, overcoming a dominant performance by Tarik Skubal. The game featured strong pitching from both sides, with Skubal nearly securing a win before Jansen’s late-game struggles allowed the Braves to rally.

In a thrilling ninth-inning comeback, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson delivered a game-winning two-run homer off Detroit Tigers closer Kenley Jansen, securing a 4-3 victory for Atlanta on Wednesday night.

The dramatic moment capped a back-and-forth contest that saw dominant pitching performances from both sides, particularly from Detroit’s Tarik Skubal, who nearly carried his team to victory with a near-flawless outing. Skubal, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, allowed only three hits over seven innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk. Despite surrendering a two-run homer to Ozzie Albies in the first inning, Skubal settled in, retiring 14 consecutive batters at one point.

His only moment of concern came in the seventh inning when he rubbed his left arm after a pitch, prompting a visit from the trainer and manager A.J. Hinch.

However, he quickly reassured his team by striking out the side to end his night, leaving the game with a 3-2 lead. The Tigers had taken the lead in the second inning, capitalizing on Atlanta rookie JR Ritchie’s early struggles. Kevin McGonigle’s run-scoring single extended his hitting streak to 26 consecutive games as a starter, and Detroit added an unearned run on Ritchie’s errant throw.

Though Ritchie avoided repeating his first-pitch homer from his debut, Riley Greene crushed a 417-foot homer in the third inning to give Detroit a brief lead. Despite the early hiccups, Ritchie managed to pitch 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with five hits, four walks, and four strikeouts. The Braves’ bullpen, led by Reynaldo López, who earned the win with two perfect innings, kept the Tigers at bay until Olson’s heroics in the ninth.

Jansen, who entered the game with a 1.00 ERA and six saves, had been nearly untouchable this season but faltered in the ninth, walking Albies before Olson’s walk-off blast. The Braves will look to complete the series sweep on Thursday, sending right-hander Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.95 ERA) to the mound against Detroit’s left-hander Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.41 ERA).

The win was a crucial one for Atlanta, who remain in contention in the competitive NL East, while Detroit’s late-game collapse will serve as a reminder of the fine margins in baseball





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