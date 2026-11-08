Matt Dunstone Beats Yannick Schwaller to Face Bruce Mouat in Masters Final

Matt Dunstone defeats Yannick Schwaller 5-3 in Medicine Hat to advance to the Grand Slam of Curling Masters final, where he will challenge Bruce Mouat.

Winnipeg curling skip Matt Dunstone secured a spot in the Grand Slam of Curling Masters final by defeating the top-ranked Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland with a final score of 5-3. The pivotal semifinal match took place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat, Alberta, eliminating the Swiss team from contention for the championship title.

Dunstone's Decisive Semifinal Performance

Dunstone, representing the reigning Brier champion team consisting of third Colton Lott, second Mark Nichols, and lead Ryan Harnden, maintained a perfect 6-0 record throughout the entire week of competition. The match featured tight scoring in the early ends, with Schwaller stealing one point in the first end and lay two after his final stone in the second. Dunstone responded by hitting for a single to tie the score, before Schwaller elected to blank the third end and tapped for one in the fourth to take a 2-1 lead.

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The turning point arrived in the seventh end when Dunstone's final stone knocked out Schwaller's lone rock to score the game's first deuce, giving Dunstone a 4-3 lead. Schwaller attempted to answer in the eighth end with a hard hit on one of his own rocks, but it failed to move past Dunstone's shot rock. This error allowed Dunstone to steal one point, securing the 5-3 victory and avenging his earlier quarterfinal loss to Schwaller at last month's Grand Slam of Curling opener in Victoria.

Mouat Advances to Sunday's Championship Match

Dunstone will face two-time world champion Bruce Mouat of Scotland in the men's final on Sunday in Medicine Hat. This matchup serves as a rematch of last season's Tour Challenge and GSOC Tahoe finals, both of which were won by Mouat. Mouat reached the final with a decisive 7-3 win over Switzerland's Marco Hoesli, with the teams shaking hands after just six ends of play.

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Mouat's path to the final included a deuce in the eighth end to edge Brendan Bottcher's Edmonton rink 6-5 in their quarterfinal. In other semifinal action, John Epping's Manitoba rink fell 7-4 to Hoesli, while Schwaller advanced with a 7-3 win over Scotland's Grant Hardie. Canada's reigning Olympic champion Brad Jacobs missed the playoffs, finishing 1-3 after a 6-5 loss to Mouat on Friday.

Historical Context and Stakeholder Reactions

Dunstone expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming final, telling CBC Sports' Devin Heroux, "Excited to get another one with Bruce. I think we played him in two last year and he beat us both times, so I mean maybe this is a bit of a revenge tour between Yannick and hopefully Bruce tomorrow." The Winnipeg skip had previously scored two with his final stone to beat American Danny Casper 7-5 in the quarterfinals, marking his second straight game against Casper after a 6-4 win on Friday night.

The women's final on Sunday will feature Japan's Miku Nihira against Sweden's Isabella Wrana. Nihira, who reached the playoffs through a Saturday morning tiebreaker, beat Edmonton's Selena Sturmay 6-4 to advance to her first Grand Slam final. Sturmay was making her first Grand Slam playoff appearance. Nihira advanced after upsetting top-seeded Gim Eun-ji of South Korea 7-5, while Wrana beat Xenia Schwaller, Yannick's cousin, 7-4 in the other quarterfinal.

Broader Tournament Results and Standings

Kitazawa cruised past Switzerland's Alina Paetz 6-2, avenging Friday's 8-6 loss, in their respective bracket progression. The tournament results highlight the competitive depth of the field, with defending champion Rachel Homan's top-ranked Ottawa rink rallying from a 5-1 deficit to lose 7-5 to Sturmay in the quarterfinals. The final day of competition at Co-op Place promises to determine the new champions in both the men's and women's divisions after a week of intense play.