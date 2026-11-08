Matt Dunstone and Miku Nihira Reach Grand Slam Finals

Matt Dunstone and Miku Nihira advance to their respective finals at the P and H Masters Grand Slam of Curling on November 7, 2026, defeating Swiss and Canadian opponents.

Matt Dunstone secured a spot in the men's final of the P and H Masters Grand Slam of Curling event on Saturday night, November 7, 2026. His Winnipeg-based team defeated Swiss skip Yannick Schwaller with a 5-3 victory. The win advances Dunstone to the championship match scheduled for Sunday.

Dunstone Team Overcomes Swiss Opponent

Dunstone, playing alongside third Colton Lott, second Mark Nichols, and lead Ryan Harnden, rallied from a deficit to claim the win. The team trailed 2-1 after the first four ends and held a narrow 3-2 lead after six ends. They took control in the seventh end by scoring two points and stole a single point in the eighth end to seal the 5-3 result.

Also read Lions vs. Elks: In-depth Western Final preview

Mouat Advances to Championship Match

Dunstone will face Bruce Mouat of Scotland in Sunday's final. Mouat advanced to the championship game by defeating Philipp Hoesli of Switzerland 7-3 in the other semifinal. Mouat's team started strong by scoring twice in the first end. They allowed singles in the second and third ends before scoring three in the fourth to establish a 5-2 lead.

Nihira Defeats Canadian Rival in Semifinal

In the women's division, Miku Nihira from Sapporo, Japan, advanced to the final with a 6-4 win over Selena Sturmay of Edmonton. Sturmay's team, consisting of third Danielle Schmiemann, second Dezaray Hawes, and lead Paige Papley, led 2-1 after three ends. Nihira took control in the fourth end by scoring three points to shift the momentum.

Advertisement

Wrana Edges Kitazawa in Close Contest

Nihira will compete against Isabella Wrana's crew from Sweden in the Sunday women's final. Wrana secured her spot by narrowly defeating Ikue Kitazawa of Nagano, Japan, with a 7-6 score. The close result in the semifinal highlights the competitive nature of the tournament leading up to the championship Sunday.

Tournament Context and Next Steps

The P and H Masters Grand Slam of Curling continues with both finals on Sunday, November 8, 2026. Dunstone and Nihira look to claim titles against their respective opponents Mouat and Wrana. The event draws top international talent to Canada for a showdown of elite curling strategy and execution.