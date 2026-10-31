Matt Coronato's four points lead Flames to 6-2 win over Kraken

Matt Coronato had a career-high four points as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2, extending their home win streak to five games at the Saddledome.

Matt Coronato recorded a career-high four points with a goal and three assists on Friday night, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at the Saddledome. The win was Calgary's fifth straight at home and lifted the Flames to 6-7-0 on the season, while Seattle fell to 8-5-1.

Coronato's playmaking drove a balanced Calgary attack that produced four multi-point nights. Joel Farabee added a goal and two assists, while Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin each chipped in a goal and an assist.

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Flames power play fuels the victory

Aydar Suniev and Ryan Strome also scored for Calgary. The Flames never trailed and finished 2-for-2 with the man advantage, improving to 9-for-20 on the power play over their last seven games.

Calgary entered the night after a 4-0 loss in Edmonton on Wednesday that snapped a four-game win streak. The Flames responded with a complete performance in front of their home crowd.

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Goaltender Dustin Wolf made his first start since Oct. 15 and stopped 21 shots to improve to 2-4-0. With Devin Cooley on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, Calgary called up Arsenii Sergeev from the AHL to back up Wolf.

Coronato has nine assists over the past two weeks, a total second only to Edmonton's Connor McDavid, who has 14 over the same stretch.

Seattle penalty kill struggles again

Freddy Gaudreau, with his team-leading seventh goal, and Mackie Samoskevich scored for Seattle. The Kraken had beaten Calgary twice in the opening week of the season, winning both games by 6-1 scores, but could not repeat that success on Friday.

Philipp Grubauer started in goal for the visitors but was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Joey Daccord made 12 stops in relief.

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Seattle's penalty kill remains a concern. The Kraken have allowed 10 power-play goals on 17 attempts over their last six games, a trend that continued against Calgary.

Suniev goal swings the game for Calgary

Tied 1-1 in the second period, the Flames took control when Suniev one-timed Frost's cross-ice pass under the crossbar for the rookie's fourth goal of the season. Calgary pulled away from there and protected its lead the rest of the way.

Mikael Backlund's assist on Farabee's goal gave him 610 career points, with 234 goals and 376 assists. That moved him ahead of Johnny Gaudreau and into sole possession of fifth place on the Flames' all-time scoring list. Backlund is six points back of Joe Nieuwendyk for fourth place.

The Kraken will host the Flames next Wednesday in the second meeting of the season. Calgary opens a road trip on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.