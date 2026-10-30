Matt Coronato recorded a career-high four points as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-2 on Friday night at the Saddledome. Calgary never trailed, scoring twice on the power play for its fifth straight home win.

Matt Coronato recorded a career-high four points with a goal and three assists on Friday night, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken at the Saddledome.

Joel Farabee added a goal and two assists, while Morgan Frost and Matvei Gridin each contributed a goal and an assist for Calgary (6-7-0). Aydar Suniev and Ryan Strome also scored as the Flames won their fifth straight home game. Calgary never trailed in the game and finished 2-for-2 on the power play, improving to 9-for-20 over its last seven games. The Flames special teams have been a key factor in their recent success at home.

Also read Matt Coronato's four points lead Flames to 6-2 win over Kraken

Freddy Gaudreau And Mackie Samoskevich Score For Seattle

Freddy Gaudreau, with his team-leading seventh goal, and Mackie Samoskevich scored for Seattle (8-5-1). The Kraken had won both previous meetings this season by identical 6-1 scores in the opening week. Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, making his first start since Oct. 15, made 21 saves to improve his record to 2-4-0. Philipp Grubauer started for Seattle but was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

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Joey Daccord made 12 saves in relief. Coronato has nine assists over the past two weeks, ranking second in the NHL to Edmonton's Connor McDavid (14) during that span. The 22-year-old forward has been a bright spot for Calgary this season. With the score tied 1-1 in the second period, Suniev one-timed a cross-ice pass from Frost under the crossbar for his fourth goal of the season, giving the Flames a lead they would not relinquish.

Mikael Backlund Moves Ahead Of Johnny Gaudreau

Mikael Backlund's assist on Farabee's goal gave him 610 career points (234 goals, 376 assists), moving him ahead of Johnny Gaudreau into sole possession of fifth place on the Flames all-time scoring list. He is now six points behind Joe Nieuwendyk for fourth place. Seattle's penalty kill continued to struggle, allowing two power-play goals on two opportunities. Over their last six games, the Kraken have surrendered 10 power-play goals on 17 attempts.

With goaltender Devin Cooley on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury, the Flames called up Arsenii Sergeev from the AHL to back up Wolf. Calgary will open a road trip on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. The Kraken will look to rebound in their next matchup.