Vancouver Giants forward Mathis Preston recorded a historic four-goal performance, leading the team to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Mathis Preston delivered a historic individual performance for the Vancouver Giants, scoring four goals to lead the team to a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory over the Kamloops Blazers. The game took place at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, November 23, 2026, just one day after Preston scored the winning goal in an overtime win against the Prince George Cougars. His four-goal effort marked a significant turnaround in momentum for the Giants, who rallied from a deficit to secure the win.

Preston Historic Four Goal Performance

Preston established his name as the primary difference-maker in a contest defined by high drama and late scoring. The forward netted his fourth goal at the 0:46 mark of overtime, completing a four-goal night that brought his season total to 21 goals. This achievement capped a series of clutch performances that have become increasingly vital for the Vancouver Giants as they navigate a competitive schedule. His ability to score in critical moments has provided a reliable offensive spark for the team.

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Key Moments Drive Overtime Comeback

The path to overtime involved intense pressure and strategic adjustments by both teams. With less than five minutes remaining in the third period, the Giants were trailing 4-3. Mathis Preston ignited the comeback by scoring two goals within a span of just 37 seconds, drastically reducing the deficit to 4-3. The momentum shifted further when Tobias Tomik tied the game with a shot from the blue line with only 1.4 seconds left in regulation. Notably, all three of these decisive goals were scored while the Kamloops Blazers had pulled their goaltender, leaving the net open for the Giants to exploit.

Coaching Staff Praises Team Belief

Head Coach Rob Wilton highlighted the resilience and unwavering belief within the Vancouver Giants locker room following the win. He noted that the team never quits and maintains a strong faith in one another, which was evident in their ability to come back from deficits. Wilton emphasized that this mindset allows the team to believe they can achieve anything on the ice. The coach pointed to the continuous pressure and pressing style as key factors in their recent success, reinforcing the culture of persistence that has defined their season.

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Recent Games Show Offensive Resilience

This victory follows a similarly dramatic win from the previous night, Saturday, November 22, 2026. On that night, the Vancouver Giants faced the Prince George Cougars and trailed 3-0 late in the game. Mathis Preston tied the contest late in regulation before scoring the overtime winner, resulting in a 4-3 victory for the Giants. The consecutive wins highlight a shift in the team's ability to close out tight games and overcome significant point deficits against conference rivals.

Upcoming Schedule for Giants

The Vancouver Giants will look to carry this momentum into their next series of games. They are scheduled to travel to face the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday. Following that contest, the Giants will return home to host the Regina Pats on Friday, November 27, 2026. That home game is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre. The team aims to maintain their winning streak and build on the confidence gained from the recent comeback victories against the Blazers and Cougars.