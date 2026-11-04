Massive Pipe Spill Halts Lougheed Highway Traffic in Metro Vancouver

A semi-trailer carrying heavy pipes overturned on Lougheed Highway near Maple Ridge. No injuries were reported during the Wednesday morning rush hour incident.

Commutes along the Lougheed Highway came to a sudden standstill on Wednesday morning as a commercial truck lost its cargo of massive industrial pipes during the peak rush hour. The spillage occurred near the municipal border separating Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in Metro Vancouver, causing significant disruptions to drivers traveling through the busy corridor. Although the incident generated considerable chaos on the roadway, authorities confirmed that no injuries were sustained by drivers or bystanders involved in the narrow escapes from the rolling debris.

Pipes Block Lanes Near Maple Ridge Border

Dash-cam footage recorded by driver Allan Reyes captured the dramatic moment the trailer's load shifted and spilled onto the asphalt. The four enormous pipes tumbled across the highway, narrowly missing several passing vehicles before finally settling across two separate lanes of traffic. This blockage created an immediate hazard for motorists, forcing them to navigate around the heavy metal obstacles or come to a complete stop until emergency crews could secure the scene and assess the safety of the roadway.

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RCMP Report No Major Infrastructure Damage

Curtis Harling of the Maple Ridge RCMP addressed the situation shortly after the incident, noting the lucky escape of all parties involved. He stated to CTV News that amazingly no one got hurt during the chaotic event. While the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure could not provide specific details due to the provincial government transition, Harling noted there did not appear to be any major damage to surrounding infrastructure, though some damage to the roadway surface was likely.

Commercial Vehicle Safety Branch Investigates

The primary investigation into the mechanical or human error behind the spill is being managed by the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch of British Columbia. This provincial agency is responsible for ensuring that heavy goods vehicles adhere to strict load securement and safety standards. Their findings will determine if the load was properly secured before the vehicle departed or if mechanical failure played a role in the unexpected release of the cargo.

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Government Transition Limits Official Comments

Communications from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have been restricted due to the political climate in Victoria. The ministry told CTV News it could not provide further details on the incident as the province remains in temporary caretaker mode. This transitional period exists as the outgoing B.C. NDP government hands over power to the incoming B.C. Conservative governments, limiting the ability of current ministers to engage in new policy discussions or detailed public inquiries.

Traffic Disruptions and Recovery Efforts

Recovery operations likely required specialized equipment to remove the heavy pipes and clear the debris from the highway surface. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with transporting oversized industrial loads on high-traffic arterial roads. Drivers affected by the delay may face long-term insurance claims if vehicle damage occurred, while the province continues to monitor the safety of commercial transport routes during this sensitive political interregnum.