Massive Hoax Bomb Threat Wave Diverts European Flights Tuesday

Multiple airlines including Ryanair, LOT, and Wizz Air faced hoax bomb threats Tuesday, causing flight diversions and military escorts across Europe. No explosives were found on any aircraft despite the coordinated nature of the incidents.

European aviation authorities responded to a coordinated series of hoax bomb threats on Tuesday that disrupted flights across multiple countries. The incidents prompted emergency searches, flight diversions, and in several instances, military intervention by national air forces. Major carriers affected by the wave of threats included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air, and Ryanair. No injuries were reported, and subsequent inspections on all involved aircraft confirmed the absence of explosives or dangerous materials.

Italian Operations and Military Escorts

A Ryanair flight departing from Lisbon landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport on Tuesday morning after authorities received an email indicating a bomb was on board. Italian Air Force officials confirmed they scrambled two Eurofighter jets to intercept and escort the aircraft bound for Rome. The military response was immediate following a report of a suspected threat aboard the civilian aircraft flying from Dublin to Rome Fiumicino. Police bomb disposal experts conducted thorough security checks of passengers, crew, and baggage at the airport, ultimately finding no explosives.

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Rome's Fiumicino airport also processed another Ryanair flight arriving from Dublin that faced a separate bomb threat. Security personnel inspected this second aircraft and found no dangerous items either. A Fiumicino official with knowledge of the events provided these details to the press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The Italian Air Force emphasized that their rapid deployment of fighter jets ensured the safe arrival of the threatened aircraft without incident.

Polish and Scandinavian Flight Diversions

Polish air traffic was significantly impacted when a morning flight by LOT Polish Airlines from London's Heathrow Airport was diverted to Modlin Airport near Warsaw. The diversion occurred after a bomb threat was received, leading Modlin Airport to close temporarily. LOT Polish Airlines confirmed that nothing was found on the aircraft after a comprehensive search was conducted at Modlin. Airport officials stated that normal operations resumed shortly after the security checks were completed, though they did not provide further details on the specific nature of the threats received.

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Chopin Airport in Warsaw also implemented standard safety procedures after receiving information about a potentially dangerous item on board a Scandinavian Airlines flight inbound from Copenhagen. The airport's communications office told the Polish press agency PAP that one of the runways was closed while the situation was assessed. SAS spokesperson Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji clarified that the passengers disembarked normally and the plane landed safely, noting that it was not an emergency landing. She added that the matter has been referred to the Polish police for further investigation.

Spanish and Bulgarian Airport Responses

Spanish officials ruled out the presence of explosives on a Ryanair plane from Manchester that landed in southern Spain's Murcia Airport following a bomb threat. Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government's delegate in the Murcia region, announced on X that passengers and crew underwent security checks and the aircraft was inspected. The flight carried 121 people on board, including the crew members. The swift resolution in Murcia allowed the airport to maintain its schedule despite the security scare.

In Bulgaria, authorities found no signs of explosives on two aircraft at Sofia International Airport that had received bomb threats while en route. The two planes originated in Bergamo, Italy, and Dublin, Ireland, and were inspected by counter-terrorism officers after landing in Sofia. Neither aircraft had been diverted due to the bomb threats before landing. Bulgaria's Minister of Transportation Georgi Peev stated that the initial information for one threat was based on a report from the pilot, who received the information through airline channels. Bulgarian air traffic control followed protocol and landed the aircraft safely in Sofia.

Expert Analysis and Strategic Implications

Matthew Borie of Osprey Flight Solutions, which advises airlines on flight threats, outlined several hypotheses for the unexplained incidents. Borie suggested that a single threat might trigger copycat incidents, or that an individual or group could be making multiple threats. He also raised the possibility of hybrid warfare operations by state actors or their supporters. Such threats are not a new phenomenon but are occurring during a period of increased geopolitical tensions and signs of disruption.

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Borie, the co-founder and chief intelligence officer at Osprey Flight Solutions, noted that the focus on Europe suggests there could be a Russian angle to the threats. However, he cautioned that Iranian hybrid warfare is just as active in certain pockets of Europe. His message for travelers was to not be alarmed, citing the coordinated response mechanisms by national authorities. These mechanisms include, at times, the deployment of NATO fighter jets to escort planes, ensuring passenger safety during such security crises.

Regional Context and Preceding Events

The wave of threats on Tuesday followed a similar incident the previous day when a Wizz Air flight departing from Luton Airport near London was forced to divert to Hungary. The flight received a bomb threat while in the air, prompting Hungarian Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi to scramble a Gripen fighter jet from the Hungarian Air Force. The jet intercepted the Wizz Air flight and escorted it safely to Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest. Hungarian authorities found no threat aboard the aircraft after conducting an inspection of the plane and its passengers.