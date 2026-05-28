Massive Fire Erupts at Penticton Long-Term Care Facility Construction Site

A fire broke out at a construction site for a long-term care facility in Penticton on May 27, causing significant damage and forcing the evacuation of multiple homes. The fire was visible across Skaha Lake and required a rapid, coordinated response from multiple fire departments. The highway was closed in both directions, but had been partially opened to single-lane, alternating traffic by Thursday morning, May 28.

A fire broke out at a construction site for a long-term care facility in Penticton on May 27, with flames visible across Skaha Lake. The fire reached third-alarm status by 10:22 p.m. and crews were called to the Green Avenue West construction site at 10:12 p.m. Multiple fire departments responded to the property, including the Naramata, Summerland, Kaleden and Penticton Indian Band fire departments, who provided mutual aid to the 48,000 square-foot structure under construction.

The highway, which is designated as Channel Parkway for the stretch along the Okanagan River Channel, was closed in both directions, but had been partially opened to single-lane, alternating traffic by Thursday morning, May 28. A total of 60 firefighters responded, and crews remained on scene in the morning engaging in fire suppression efforts.

Four homes in the neighbourhood sustained fire damage, with a further 12 that were evacuated and remain evacuated due to the unstable crane structure at the construction site. Emergency Support Services for the city was activated to assist the residents, and anyone displaced who has not yet connected and requires ESS support may call 250-486-1890. The City of Penticton advises motorists to continue to avoid the area if possible.

The fire chief, Mike Larsson, stated that this incident required a rapid, coordinated response, and crews acted quickly to limit further damage and protect surrounding homes. The unstable crane remains a key hazard and continues to affect suppression efforts. The focus remains on maintaining safety for both residents and responders.

The neighbourhood around the construction was also closed off during the night, with a road closure also taking effect at Brandon Avenue and Paris Street over to Green Avenue, behind the Penticton Walmart. Embers from the fire were visible reaching hundreds of metres into the air, and photos from those at the scene showed the fire at one point crossing Green Avenue.

According to the City's news release, six spot fires were identified and contained after embers travelled several blocks away. The mayor, Julius Bloomfield, stated that their thoughts are with the residents who have been impacted by this fire, and they are grateful for the professionalism and dedication of all responding crews and partner agencies. The safety of the community remains the top priority, and they will continue to support those affected as response efforts continue





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Penticton Long-Term Care Facility Construction Site Fire Emergency Response

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