Massive Fire Devastates Warehouse and Destroys Vehicle in Downtown St. Johns

A significant blaze broke out at a Smith Stockley Limited warehouse on Shaw Street in downtown St. Johns, causing extensive structural damage and destroying a large truck.

The heart of downtown St. Johns witnessed a dramatic and destructive scene this past Wednesday afternoon when a massive fire erupted at a local warehouse.

Emergency services were dispatched to the incident on Shaw Street shortly before 5:00 p.m., responding to urgent reports of smoke and flames. Upon their arrival, members of the St. Johns Regional Fire Department were met with a harrowing sight as thick, black smoke billowed from the eaves of the building, signaling a deep-seated fire.

As the crews worked to establish a perimeter and gain access to the property, they observed intense flames shooting out from beneath a garage door, indicating that the fire had already gained significant strength inside the structure. According to Platoon Chief Ed Sears of the St. Johns Regional Fire Department, the alert was first raised by an occupant of a separate portion of the building who noticed the smoke and immediately called for help.

The investigation into the origins of the blaze suggests that the fire likely started in the vicinity of a large truck that was parked inside the warehouse. From the vehicle, the fire rapidly transitioned to the surrounding walls and then climbed toward the roof area, creating a chimney effect that fueled the intensity of the blaze.

It was noted that employees of the business had closed the facility and departed less than an hour before the fire began, which fortunately meant that no one was inside the immediate area when the combustion occurred. The tactical response was an intensive effort involving multiple members of the fire department. Fire Captain Brad Edmunds was observed taking decisive action by breaking apart a garage door to allow crews to enter the building and attack the fire at its source.

Simultaneously, other firefighters, including Josh Foote and Karen Greeley, navigated the dangerous interior to ensure the fire was not spreading to other critical areas. Above them, the battle continued on the roof. Fire Lieutenant Dave Wheeler and Firefighter Adam Feehan worked diligently to cut into the roof and eaves of the warehouse, a process known as vertical ventilation, which is essential for releasing heat and toxic gases to improve visibility and safety for the crews inside.

The warehouse in question is owned by Smith Stockley Limited and primarily serves as a storage facility. The impact of the fire was devastating, resulting in the total destruction of the large truck and causing extensive damage to the building's structural components and the various contents stored within.

However, there was a significant silver lining to the tragedy. A reinforced concrete fire wall, designed specifically to prevent the spread of flames between different sections of the property, functioned exactly as intended. This critical piece of infrastructure ensured that the remainder of the building, which houses a community center and a gymnasium area, remained completely untouched by the fire. As the situation came under control, the collaborative effort of the St. Johns Regional Fire Department was evident.

Personnel such as Cory Raymond, Jonathan Loder, and Jason Wood coordinated with leadership to ensure the scene was safe and the fire was fully extinguished. The image of firefighters descending ladders and managing hoses across Shaw Street served as a reminder of the risks faced by first responders in urban environments.

While the financial loss to Smith Stockley Limited is substantial, the prevention of a larger catastrophe involving the community center highlights the importance of strict adherence to fire safety building codes and the effectiveness of professional emergency response





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