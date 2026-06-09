Massive Barn Fire in Greater Napanee Prompts Ontario Fire Marshal Investigation

A destructive barn fire in Greater Napanee has resulted in over $4 million in damages, leading to an Ontario Fire Marshal investigation. Fire crews battled the large-scale blaze and saved nearby structures.

A significant fire erupted in a large barn located in the southern sector of Greater Napanee , prompting a substantial emergency response. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, has been escalated to the Ontario Fire Marshal due to the extensive financial losses incurred.

Fire Chief Shawn Armstrong provided details about the blaze, the firefighting efforts, and the subsequent investigation. Initial reports confirm that the fire was reported at approximately 7:00 p.m. at the address 2062 South Shore Road, within the Dorland community. Upon their arrival, first responders discovered an 800-foot structure that was fully engulfed in flames. The immediate priority was to suppress the inferno while simultaneously safeguarding neighboring properties.

Fire crews focused on protecting adjacent barns and other structures, successfully preventing the fire from spreading further. The immense scale of the fire meant it was visible for miles, with residents in Quinte West, Prince Edward County, and even Kingston reporting seeing the glow. Chief Armstrong confirmed that the cause remains undetermined and is under active investigation. Given the estimated property loss exceeding $4 million, the Fire Marshal's office has been engaged to assist with determining the origin and cause.

The community is now facing the aftermath of this devastating agricultural loss, and authorities will continue their work to understand how such a destructive fire started





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Fire Barn Fire Greater Napanee Ontario Fire Marshal Investigation Property Loss

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